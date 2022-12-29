Fashion
Pregnant Wedding Dress Buying Tips
Pregnant before your wedding and panicking about buying a wedding dress? First of all, congratulations! Second, don’t worry! Thousands of weddings have been postponed due to Covid and couples have changed tradition by having a baby before their nuptials instead – and what a bloody beautiful turn of events.
While shopping for a wedding dress when you’re pregnant and not sure how your body shape might change in the next nine months can be a daunting process, it’s also very exciting. According to Kate Halfpenny, founder of luxury British bridal wear brand, Halfpenny London, there are some very handy wedding dress shopping tips if you are carrying a baby while shopping for a wedding dress, or even if you get pregnant after choosing your wedding dress.
She tells me: “If you have known me for a while, you already know that my path to motherhood has not been easy. After many rounds of IVF, my husband and I were lucky to have our son , Sylvester Trust me I know every woman’s experience is different but if anyone else was wondering like should we stop trying before we get married or is it better to continue to try?, I sympathize with the dilemma Or, for others, it is the opposite and a pregnancy is an unexpected but wonderful surprise!
Fortunately, modern attitudes have evolved beyond the traditional, and sometimes the baby in the golden carriage comes before the wedding. This is what I want to discuss today, specifically what to do if you get pregnant after choosing your wedding dress and/or if you are pregnant on your wedding day. Here are some tips on your clothing journey that might be helpful or comforting to you.
“First of all, congratulations! Second, don’t stress!
Choose your wedding look
First, I’m not going to talk about the best or worst silhouettes to wear during pregnancy, because I personally don’t subscribe to those ideas. Your outfit choice should be dictated by what you feel amazing in and we asked pregnant brides to wear everything from our delicious full overskirts to our figure-hugging Cheryl dress. My team of boutique stylists work incredibly with women of all shapes and sizes to find their ideal wedding look, so have an honest conversation with them at the start of your date about your ideal look. This brings me to my next point
Communication is key
If you think your body will change between the day you are measured for your wedding dress and the big day, please let us know. There are many reasons why bodies can change other than pregnancy and that’s not a problem at all, as long as you communicate openly with us so that we can do all we can to alleviate any stress related to your fittings.
Timing is everything
Typically, wedding dresses take at least a few months to make, so schedule your measuring appointment as late as possible. Wed then works with you around your fitting dates to ensure the best fit so you look amazing on the big day.
Change of plan
If you become pregnant after choosing your dress, let us know as soon as possible. If your dress hasn’t gone into production yet, discuss sizing options with you and welcome re-measurement, if that’s the best fit. If your dress is in production or has already been made, please let us know and we can discuss your options.
Trust the experts
It can be a very exciting time, but it can also be confusing as your body goes through many changes. Remember that you are in good hands. We do, so enjoy the process. As long as we communicate with each other you will look amazing and all you have to do is relax and have an amazing wedding
|
