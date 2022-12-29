The biggest fashion moments of 2022





courtesy From runways and red carpets to industry shakeups and street style moments in between, 2022 has been a banner year in fashion. Here, a look back at some of the most important moments of the year as we look forward to a stylish 2023. Advertising – Continue Reading Below BELLA HADID AND THIS COPERNI DRESS Without a doubt, the hottest fashion moment of 2022 was Coperni’s performance art moment on Bella Hadid, in which they sprayed a liquid polymer substance that turned into a dress right in front of her eyes. spectators. SERENA WILLIAMS OPENS VOGUE WORLD 2022 has been a big year for fashion and a big year for Serena Williams. She announced she was quitting tennis, graced the cover vogueSeptember and opened the Vogue World salon in Manhattan this year. THOM BROWNE APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF CFDA Thom Browne’s new role as CFDA President cemented his place as an industry legend. TRAVIS BARKER’S SURPRISE PERFORMANCE ON DRUMS AT THE TOMMY HILFIGER SHOW At the end of the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2023 show, the closing model snatched Travis Barker from the front row, before taking over the drums, providing a rock-worthy soundtrack for the final walkthrough. Lil Nas has proven his place in the fashion landscape not only in his personal style, but also in collaboration with Coach this year. RICHARD QUINN DEDICATES LFW SHOW TO QUEEN ELIZABETH London Fashion Week has seen a lot of show cancellations this year in light of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. For Richard Quinn, the show continued as he paid solemn tribute to the late monarch. In 2018 he received the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. To know fashion is to love Andre Leon Talley, which is why his passing in January came as a shock to many. He was known to be an American fashion journalist, stylist, creative director and editor of Vogue magazine. HERMES OPENS A STORE ON MADISON AVENUE OFF-WHITE’S IB KAMARA CELEBRATES VIRGIL ABLOH AT SS23 SHOW Since the death of Virgil Abloh at the end of 2021, the world has not forgotten his absence. His legacy lives on, in particular thanks to Ib Kamara, Off-White’s new creative and image director. The brand’s SS23 fashion show proved it. KIM KARDASHIAN AND THE CONTROVERSIAL DRESS FROM THE MARILYN MONROE ARCHIVES AT THE MET Love it or hate it, Kim Kardashian’s dress borrowed from none other than the late Marilyn Monroe was certainly the most controversial dress of the year – since Marilyn herself wore it to sing “Happy Birthday” at JFK in 1962. BLAKE LIVELY WEARS A CUSTOM VERSACE TO CO-HOST THE MET AND MATCHES THE CARPET… AGAIN Year after year, Blake Lively wows us on the Met Gala carpet, and her custom Versace dress was no exception. The dress itself paid homage to three New York landmarks; The Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building and Grand Central. Did you notice that she matched the mat at the Met for the fourth year in a row? AUSTIN BUTLER’S ROLE IN ‘ELVIS’ REINSTALLS ELVIS PRESLEY AS A FASHION ICON The zeitgeist of 2022 is incomplete without the reference to “Elvis”. The film repopularized the iconic singer and relaunched him as the quintessential American fashion icon. Looking at you, Austin Butler! This year saw the loss of Japanese fashion mogul Issey Miyake in August. He was known for his unique textile manipulation, his perfume, L’eau D’issey, and more. TAYLOR RUSSELL AND TIMOTHEE CHALAMET FOR THE BONES AND ALL It’s safe to say that Timothée Chalamet has earned his place as a fashion icon. Newer to the scene, however, is his “Bones and All” bandmate, Taylor Russell. However, she has also been a major influence on fashion, as evidenced by her new role as Loewe’s first U.S.-based global ambassador. BEYONCE’S VISUALS FOR THE RENAISSANCE When Beyonce delivers, she delivers. His visuals for “Renaissance” this year let it be known. Can you name his references? RIHANNA’S MATERNITY STYLE Rihanna has always been a fashion icon. Her best accessory this year? Her adorable baby bump. Call us biased, but this was Michelle Yeoh’s year. His cover of the September issue was arguably the cover of the year, as was his famous film “Everything Everywhere All at Once”. Valentino trademarked their now-iconic magenta brand when they pasted it on their campaigns, runways and ready-to-wear for FW22. PARIS HILTON CLOSES VERSACE Speaking of pink, Paris Hilton wore her signature color as amazed onlookers closed the Versace show in Milan. It’s hot. LINDA EVANGELISTA CLOSES FENDI It’s hard to look back on Fashion Month 2022 and forget Fendi’s 25th anniversary show for the baguette, not to mention Linda Evangelista’s surprise closing appearance, marking her first runway appearance in 15 year. ANNE HATHAWAY AND ANNA WINTOUR MEET AT MICHAEL KORS FOR A VERY “THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA” MOMENT This runway seating chart moment became a viral sensation when Anne Hathaway sat next to Anna Wintour at the Michael Kors show, looking eerily similar to her character Andy Sachs in The devil wears Prada. GUCCI’S “TWINSBURG” IN MILAN Attendees saw double for the unforgettable Gucci Twinsburg fashion show in Milan. The show paid tribute to Alessandro Michele’s mother and his twin sister, “two extraordinary women who have made their twinhood the ultimate seal of their existence”. From the bleachers, the audience saw only one model of each model walk down the catwalk. Then, a raised wall barrier, and each respective model joined their twin, for a breathtaking and personal show. RALPH LAUREN TAKES CALIFORNIA Ralph Lauren ventured to the West Coast this fashion month for an unforgettable show in Los Angeles. The collection seemed to marry Ralph Lauren’s East Coast style with West Coast flair, infusing brighter colors and surfer silhouettes than usual. THE DOLCE & GABBANA AND KIM KARDASHIAN COLLABORATION This year, Kim Kardashian teamed up with Dolce & Gabbana for their SS23 show. “What started as a conversation with Domenico & Stefano over dinner, led to a months-long adventure, with the aim of creating the #CiaoKim collection, a curated selection of looks from the D&G archives”, a- she said of the collaboration. PE23 PIXEL LOOKS BY LOEWE Loewe is known for pushing the boundaries of playfulness season after season. Their SS23 show in Paris showed larger-than-life Anthuriums, played with proportions, explored hyperrealism and abstraction, and sent models down the runway as if they had just stepped out of a pixel-covered video game. We think Cher’s surprise appearance on the Balmain catwalk this PFW takes the iconic cake. She dazzled in a marbled latex catsuit alongside Balmain’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing. Sure, you may have seen a model or two take an accidental fall, perhaps in the form of a viral video, but have you ever seen it on purpose? Each Avavav model took a dramatically choreographed spill during the show. LIZZO’S HALLOWEEN COSTUMES Lizzo knows how to do Halloween and make it memorable too. She never skimps on fun or style, and never fails to go all out. We’ll be taking notes from his Halloween archives in 2023. Harry Styles added another line to his fashion resume this year with his collaboration with Alessandro Michele for their collaboration titled Gucci HA HA HA. The collection includes some very Harry-esque pieces, such as bright colors, fruit patterns, and cheeky patterns. NYC’s favorite bookstore, The Strand, has kicked off a fashion chapter with Bottega Veneta in a pleasantly unlikely collaboration. The tote is both true to The Strand’s laid-back nature and true to Bottega’s signature crosshatch detailing. KARL LAGERFELD ANNOUNCED AS INSPIRATION FOR NEXT MET THEME Four years will have passed in February since the death of the late and oh so brilliant Karl Lagerfeld. He was a fashion icon, an industry mogul and changed Chanel forever. This year, his longtime friend Anna Wintour announced that he inspired the theme for the 2023 Met Gala, affectionately titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” CHRISTINE QUIN. THAT’S ALL. Some might call sell sunsetRising star Christine Quinn is something of a fashion icon. If her runway shows aren’t proof enough, 2022 has turned out to be a big fashion year for the real estate mogul. This year, she announced that she would also like to have her own fashion line. THE GREEN DRESS OF KATE MIDDLETON The ladies of the royal family constantly reference the late Princess Diana in what they wear. On her last trip to Boston alongside the Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, wore a striking green dress and paired it with an emerald necklace once worn as a headband by her mother-in-law in 1985. KATE MOSS ON THE BOTTEGA CHAIR Kate Moss was the face of Bottega Veneta this year. She donned this all-leather, partially plaid look on the catwalk, then bared it all for this campaign – in which she posed on one of the chairs designed by Gaetano Pesce for the brand’s runway show in Milan this year. ALESSANDRO MICHELE LEAVES GUCCI Alessandro Michele ended 2022 with a bang. Thanks to her title at Gucci, Michele has truly given new life and meaning to the iconic brand. He honored the Gucci heritage, while modernizing it through genre play and infusing fun. In 2017, he was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people. He had been Creative Director of Brands since 2015.

