Students concerned about the dress code





According to the Washoe County School District, the dress code is in place to maintain a productive and safe learning environment, but some students say it lowers their self-esteem and affects their learning. Reagan Caffaratti of Reno High School experienced this personally. I was removed from class for violating the dress code. Even though I was wearing pantyhose and you couldn’t see anything. It was very disturbing for me. It kind of ruined my day, Caffaratti said. Students have begun protesting the code regularly over the past five years, including at Robert McQueen High School in Reno. Willow Valdez organized a protest last year. The students gathered on the quad and did their homework in silence. She said some protesters deliberately broke the code. We brought our homework and our books with us, and we sat down at the table, and we continued to do our work, Valdez shared. It was kind of proving that no matter what we’re wearing, we can still educate ourselves, and we can still be respectful and caring, and nobody else is bothered by it. Valdez said she wants adults to be more compassionate toward students. She said dress codes can be particularly harmful for students who already have mental health issues. Were people too, weren’t stupid, because they were children. We still have things to learn, but we still know what we need as people, Valdez said. And I think in a way it gets lost somewhere between the relationship of a student and a teacher. I think respect has a lot to do with it. Ultimately, Valdez, Caffaratti and Cole would like to see school district policies change so that students can speak up and express their identity. Stella Cole is a senior at Reno High School and is participating in KUNRs Youth Media Program, a special partnership with the Washoe County School District to train the next generation of journalists.

