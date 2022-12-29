Fashion maverick influencer Vivienne Westwood dies at 81





Vivienne Westwood, an influential fashion maverick who played a key role in the punk movement, died Thursday at age 81. The eponymous Westwoods fashion house announced her death on social media platforms, saying she passed away peacefully. The cause of death was not disclosed in the statement. Westwood’s fashion career began in the 1970s with the punk explosion, when her radical approach to urban street style took the world by storm. But she went on to a long career marked by a series of triumphant shows in London, Paris, Milan and New York. The Westwood name became synonymous with style and attitude even as it shifted focus from year to year. His range was vast and his work was never predictable. As her stature grew, she seemed to transcend fashion, with her designs featured in museum collections around the world. The young woman who had scorned the British establishment eventually became one of its leading figures, and she used her elite position to push for environmental reforms while keeping her hair dyed the bright orange hue which has become his trademark. Andrew Bolton, curator of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum in New York, said Westwood would be celebrated for pioneering the punk look, combining a radical approach to fashion with the anarchic punk sounds developed by the Sex Pistols, managed by her partner then Malcolm McLaren. They gave the punk movement a look, a style, and it was so radical that it broke with everything that was happening in the past, he said. Torn shirts, safety pins, provocative slogans. She introduced postmodernism. He was so influential from the mid-70s. The punk movement never went away, it’s now part of our fashion vocabulary. Its mainstream now. Westwood’s long career was full of contradictions: she was a lifelong rebel who was repeatedly honored by Queen Elizabeth II. She dressed like a teenager even in her 60s and became a vocal advocate for the fight against global warming, warning of planetary catastrophe if climate change was left unchecked. ___ Katz, a longtime Associated Press correspondent who died in 2020, was the primary author of the obituary.

