Fashion
How the Adidas Samba Sneaker Became the It Sneaker of 2022
If the Adidas Samba sneaker were to write its own memoir, it would be a classic rags-to-riches story of how an old utilitarian sneaker made its way to the feet of fashion’s biggest street style stars.
The sneaker was first designed as a men’s shoe in 1949 by Adidas founder and namesake Adi Dassler. At that time, it was all black, with the brand’s classic three stripes in white and a rubber sole designed to allow football players to play on hard and icy surfaces.
In 1950, the FIFA World Cup was held in Brazil, and as part of a marketing strategy to entice football players and fans to buy the model, Adidas named it Samba, after a genre of traditional Brazilian dance and music.
The plan worked and the design continued to evolve over the years, eventually coming out with the slimmer silhouette we see today. It also entered the women’s clothing market and more colors became available. In the 90s and early 2000s when I was a kid this was the shoe to wear for indoor football. It went with everything, it was light, and the most important thing for me at that age was the shoe everyone wanted to wear.
But a few years later, the massive popularity of the shoes somewhat backfired. It quickly became a go-to for dads and men with nine-to-five jobs who weren’t necessarily known for having a sought-after style. Now that was enough for girls and guys going through puberty and desperately trying to be cool to make the shoe decidedly uncool.
In the mid-2000s, younger shoppers turned instead to Vans or Converse, brands popularized by a revitalized skate scene devoid of dads. For those of us who read fashion blogs, look Gossip Girl religiously and swearing by style advice from our pop icons, Vans skater slip-ons and Converse high-top sneakers have become the new style standard.
The Samba, in our eyes, was now suddenly a nerd shoe, an old shoe, or in today’s terms, an Adam Sandler summer shoe. However, many of us kept a pair of Sambas in the back of our closets at our parents’ house and this year, as you already know, we dusted them off as if nothing had happened.
Last June, Grace Wales Bonner launched her fourth collection in collaboration with Adidas, which included a few pairs of retro-inspired Sambas. Bonner has been reinventing the sneaker with Adidas since 2020, and every Graces Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba has sold out instantly. If you didn’t buy them when they dropped, they can currently be found on resale sites like StockX for up to $800 more than retail.
The Grace Wales Bonner Sambas 2022 have the brand’s signature vintage-preppy touch with elegant tones, contrast stitching and satin lining. They look less like something a football player would wear and more like a shoe an eccentric schoolgirl would pair with her pleated tennis skirt to do anything other than run through the mud.
The collab came at exactly the right time, amid the rise of coastal granny, weird girl, and lazy girl trends; made popular by girls who aren’t old, weird or lazy, like Bella Hadid, who’s been wearing the Samba faithfully for years.
Gen Z flocked to the shoe upon its release, largely due to Hadid’s unrivaled trend-setting abilities, but also because it became the unexpected sneaker that could add the necessary quirkiness to every trending TikTok aesthetic. They were also selling for less than $200, hundreds or even thousands less than the standard price of a model-approved It shoe.
The Sambas became new again, and were everywhere; they even made an appearance as modern artworks at this year’s Art Basel. The sneaker has become a street style staple among models like Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner and Hadidplus mega-influencers like Emma Chamberlain. Gerber often took the off-duty preppy model approach, Jenner embraced the laid-back coastal granny aesthetic, Chamberlain seamlessly incorporated the sneaker into her European summer vacation wardrobe, and Hadidsupermodels’ response to the weird girl mostly paired them with colorful, busy Y2K pieces. it didn’t seem to make sense together, but somehow it worked.
Either way, the shoe brought in a sense of nostalgia, and the idea of a gorgeous girl ironically wearing a nerdy dad shoe became the ultimate It girl move.
This return of Samba has been a real eye-opener for fashion girls, not only because so many of us have dads who can’t understand why the shoe they’ve been wearing for 30 years is suddenly sold out, but also because n a year that gave us the surreal Schiaparelli, alien-esque Balenciaga and Valentino Pink PP, the massive old-school sneaker boom feels a bit like a cosmic joke.
Then again, when fashion gets too fashionable, why not seek comfort in a dirty old soccer cleat?
Rosa Sanchez is the Senior News Editor at Harper’s Bazaar, working on news related to entertainment, fashion and culture. Previously, she was an editor at ABC News and, before that, celebrity news editor at American Media. She has also written articles for Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue, Forbes and The Hollywood Reporter, among others.
