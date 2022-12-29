Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion dress by Afa Ah Loo

ForThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake CityThe Season 3 reunion with Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas, Angie Harrington and Danna Bui-Negreteall came dressed in their best. One of the ladies even turned to a member of the Bravo family to design her stunning dress. Danna’s caped burnt orange number with striking shoulder pads was designed by none other thanProject trackSeason 17 alum Afa Ah Loo.

“We wanted to do something powerful, strong, that represents women,” Danna shared with BravoTV.com backstage at the high-necked corseted act’s reunion. “That’s why these shoulder pads came. I feel beautiful, confident and very safe today.”

“My look comes from my background. I’m Vietnamese-American,” she continued. “I wanted to bring a traditional culture dress to represent who I am.”

Following our reveal of all glamorous styles, Afa taken to her instagram to share some glamorous images of the finished product, noting how “fun” it was to create the meeting outfit.

“It’s a traditional Vietnamese look called an o Di, with a modern twist,” the award-winning Samoan designer said in the December 23 post, in which Danna sported an elegant look and quirky sketch of the dress. “Such a beautiful and kind person with whom it is pleasant to work!”

“Thank you so much Afa! I appreciate you and your talent!” Danna gushed in the comments section in addition to sharing aseries of appreciation photos on its own page.

