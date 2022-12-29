Dame Vivienne Westwood, fashion designer, dies aged 81 | Fashion

Dame Vivienne Westwood, the pioneering British fashion designer who played a key role in the punk movement, has died in London aged 81.

Westwood died peacefully, surrounded by her family in Clapham, south London, on Thursday, her representatives said in a statement.

She had continued doing the things she loved, including designing, working on her book and making art, until the last moment, they added.

Her husband and creative partner, Andreas Kronthaler, said: I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We worked through to the end and she gave me a lot to do. Thank you darling.

Born in the Derbyshire village of Glossop in 1941, the Westwoods family moved to London in 1957, where they attended art school for one term. A self-taught designer with no formal training in fashion, Westwood learned to make clothes as a teenager by following patterns and taking apart second-hand clothes she found in markets in order to understand fit and construction.

She met band manager Malcolm McLaren in the 1960s, while working as a schoolteacher after splitting from her first husband, Derek Westwood. The couple opened a small shop on Kings Road in Chelsea in 1971, which became the haunt of many bands they outfitted, including the Sex Pistols, who were run by McLaren.

Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren with Vivienne Westwood in 1977. Photo: Mirrorpix/Getty Images

His provocative and sometimes controversial designs came to define the punk aesthetic, and Westwood would go on to become one of Britain’s most celebrated fashion designers, blending historical references, classic tailoring and romantic flourishes with tougher and sometimes openly political.

The Westwood and McLarens boutique has changed its name and focus several times, including rebranding as Sex, which saw the couple fined in 1975 for indecent exposure there, as well as Worlds End and Seditionaries.

Westwood’s first show in 1981, for her Pirates collection, was a milestone in the punk rebel becoming one of the fashion world’s most famous stars. But she still found ways to shock: her Statue of Liberty corset in 1987 is credited with starting the trend for underwear as outerwear.

Even though the Westwoods design empire has grown into a multi-million pound business, the designer has never lost her activist streak. In 1989, she posed for the cover of Tatler magazine dressed as Margaret Thatcher, to a caption that read, This woman was once a punk. She later told Dazed Digital that the costume I was wearing was commissioned by Margaret Thatcher of Aquascutum, but she later canceled it.

Since his punk beginnings, Westwood has remixed and reversed imagery taken from the British monarchy. When she received an Order of the British Empire medal in 1992, the designer accepted the honor from Queen Elizabeth II while wearing an understated gray skirt suit. Outside Buckingham Palace, she twirled the waiting photographers, revealing to the world that she hadn’t worn panties to meet the Queen.

But Westwood was invited in 2006 to receive the even more auspicious designation of Dame Commander of the British Empire.

In the mid-2000s, Westwood turned its political attention to the climate crisis. In 2007, she published a manifesto entitled Active Resistance to Propaganda, in which she wrote: We have a choice: to become more cultured, and therefore more human – or by not choosing, to be the destructive and self-destructive animal, the victim of our own intelligence (To be or not to be).

As an anti-consumerist, Westwood blithely undermined his own business interests. In 2010, she told AAP: I just tell people to stop buying clothes. Why not protect this gift of life while we have it? I do not take the attitude that destruction is inevitable. Some of us would like to stop this and help people survive.

In 2015, she drove a tank to the home of then Prime Minister David Cameron in Oxfordshire to protest against fracking. As a vegetarian, Westwood lobbied the UK government to ban the retail sale of fur alongside other top designers, including Stella McCartney.

She was also a strong supporter of Julian Assange. In 2020, she hung herself in a birdcage to protest against the extradition of Wikileaks founders from the UK. In 2022, she designed the suit and dress worn by Assange and his wife Stella Morris at their wedding.

Until the end, Westwood wrote regularly about climate and social justice issues on his No Mans Land website. Last month, she issued a statement in support of climate protesters who threw soup on Van Goughs sunflowers, writing: Young people are desperate. They wear a t-shirt that says: Just Stop Oil. They are doing something.

Tributes poured in for the designer on Thursday night. Vivienne is gone and the world is already a less interesting place. I love you Viv, tweeted Chrissie Hynde, the singer of The Pretenders and former employee at the couples store.

Model Karen Elson, who has collaborated frequently with the designer, wrote on Instagram: She tore up notions of femininity, gender, and was one of the first to demand that fashion do better when it comes to climate and was without a doubt one of the most effortless original people I have ever met. Fashion, art, culture will mourn this loss of a gargantuan woman who shaped how we wear and what we wear.

Fashion commentator Derek Blasberg wrote that while textbooks may remember Westwood for ushering in London’s counterculture scene in high fashion, I think the discount wants to be remembered above all for his advocacy, in particular [concerning] global warming His life has been aggressive, relentless and fabulous. Total originality.

Westwood is survived by Kronthaler, who is her second husband, and her two sons: fashion photographer Ben Westwood, her son with Derek Westwood, and her son with McLaren, Joe Corre, who co-founded the Agent Provocateur lingerie company.