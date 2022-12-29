Where to Buy Anya Taylor-Joy’s Fleur Du Mal Dress in ‘The Menu’ – The Hollywood Reporter





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Without spoiling the surprise, it is not ‘s fare which was memorable. So was the fashion, especially the shiny lilac dress worn by Margot, played by Anya Taylor-Joy. The horror-comedy also stars Nicholas Hoult as Tyler, Margot’s greedy boyfriend; and Ralph Fiennes as acclaimed chef Julian Slowick, who serves up an unforgettable dining experience at an upscale restaurant on a remote island. The silk silhouette is Flower of Evil, the luxury lingerie and ready-to-wear brand founded by Jennifer Zuccarini (who also co-founded Kiki de Montparnasse). The brand has also been worn by Rihanna, Jennifer Aniston, Margot Robbie, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and many other stars. Taylor-Joy worked directly with costume designer Amy Westcott to select the luxurious 100% silk piece, which sells for around $500 and is finished in a lace V-neckline. In addition to the light purple hue seen in the film, the charmeuse is also available in black and white. “After the first fitting with Anya, it was clear that a strappy dress was the way to go, allowing for sexiness — but more importantly, vulnerability,” Westcott said. The Hollywood Reporter. “The dress felt like it was on display. Fleur du Mal feels artisanal in its approach and the look is so unique that made Anya’s character stand out in the environment with its lilac color and shine. Taylor-Joy once said THR that the lilac shade she chose for Margot “was just a feeling… With Margot, I just saw the whole look. So when I was put in touch with the costume designer, Amy [Westcott]the first thing i said was i know exactly what the outfit is. She continued, “If you want to get really nerdy about it, Margot doesn’t have a lot of money. So in my head, she has a dress. It’s a bit sexy, but still acceptable. She has a jacket. leather she’s been wearing since she was 16. It’s her go-to and protection and it’s really worn in. She also wears big chunky boots because she could never afford Louboutins , and she wouldn’t want to be on the razor’s edge either. She wants to be tough. And with all of that together, that kind of color just felt right. It was the right level of boldness and toughness, but also just about everything. natural fact. For now, the exact dress worn by Taylor-Joy is exclusively available at Fleur Du Mal’s physical store in New York, but you can join the waiting list to be notified by e-mail of its return online. (You can also email Fleur du Mal at [email protected] for details on how to order the piece.) Those looking for last-minute New Year’s looks can find similar styles from the brand; shop them below, along with other of the best silk robes to wear beyond the boudoir. For a look like Margot’s The menualso pair it with one of our favorite leather jackets and boots. Fleur Du Mal Margot Slip Dress Flower of Evil Fleur Du Mal Margot Slip Dress $495 Buy now Fleur Du Mal Daphne dress with lace inserts Flower of Evil Fleur Du Mal Daphne dress with lace inserts $525 Buy now Fleur Du Mal Rose Lace Appliqué Briefs Flower of Evil Fleur Du Mal Rose Lace Appliqué Briefs $385 Buy now Wayf Nanette Cowl Neck Midi Dress Nordström Wayf Nanette Cowl Neck Midi Dress $385 Buy now Quince Washable 100% Silk Slip Dress Quince Quince Washable 100% Silk Slip Dress $80 Buy now Fleur Du Mal Sheer Plunging Bias Nightie Flower of Evil Fleur Du Mal Sheer Plunge Bias Brief (reg. $395) $277 Buy now The Academy The Mindy Midi Dress Flower of Evil L’Académie The Mindy Midi Dress (reg. $258) $117 Buy now Reformation Jeany silk dress Reformation Reformation Jeany silk dress $328 Buy now BHLDN August Satin Charmeuse Midi Dress BHLDN BHLDN August Satin Charmeuse Midi Dress $168 Buy now

