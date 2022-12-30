The iconic British fashion designer was 81

British designer Vivienne Westwood, whose punk and new wave inspired clothes made her a fashion icon, has died. She was 81 years old.

Westwood eponymous fashion house announced his death on social media platforms, saying she died peacefully surrounded by her family. The cause of death was not disclosed.

“The world needs people like Vivienne to change for the better,” the fashion house wrote on Twitter.

Westwood’s fashion career began in the 1970s with the punk explosion, when her radical approach to urban street style took the world by storm. But she went on to a long career marked by a series of triumphant shows in London, Paris, Milan and New York.

The Westwood name became synonymous with style and attitude even as it shifted focus from year to year. His range was vast and his work was never predictable.

Bornin Glossop, England, April 8, 1941, Westwood was a schoolteacher before marrying Derek Westwood in 1962. The couple would later divorce in 1965.

Westwood formed a business partnership with Malcom McLaren, who became known for fronting punk rock band The Sex Pistols, in 1965. The pair ran Let It Rock, a thrift shop that sold vintage 1950s clothing and rock records from the McLaren collection, and later opened the Seditionaries store. .

Westwood, a self-taught designer, also created clothing based on McLaren’s ideas, which included distressed T-shirts emblazoned with “shocking anti-establishment slogans and graphics” and bondage pants inspired by sadomasochistic aesthetics.

Westwood eventually struck out on her own as a designer, opening various boutiques and producing annual collections of men’s and women’s clothing. She also designed bridal wear, shoes, cosmetics and perfumes.

Despite the subversive nature of her designs, Westwood often drew inspiration from the past, including historic British clothing and the classic art of Jean-Honor Fragonard, François Boucher and Thomas Gainsborough.

Its parades have always been the classiest events, attracting stars from the glittering world of film, music and television. But Westwood spoke out against consumerism and conspicuous consumption, even urging people not to buy her expensive and beautifully crafted clothes.

“I just tell people to stop buying clothes,” Westwood said. “Why not protect this gift of life while we have it? I don’t take the attitude that destruction is inevitable. Some of us would like to stop that and help people survive.”

His contempt for consumerism aside, Westwood’s eye-catching style has become a pop culture darling in its own right. Sarah Jessica Parker wore a Westwood wedding dress as Carrie Bradshaw in 2008’s ‘Sex and the City’, while pop star Rihanna wore a black silk taffeta corset for the annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show in 2011.

Westwood’s artistic contributions won her national recognition in her native England, with the designer becoming an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 1992 and later a Dame Commander in 2006.

As her stature grew, she seemed to transcend fashion, with her designs featured in museum collections around the world. The young woman who had scorned the British establishment eventually became one of its leading figures, and she used her elite position to push for environmental reforms while keeping her hair dyed the bright orange hue which has become his trademark.

Westwood is survived by her second husband, Austrian-born Andreas Kronthaler, and her two sons.

Contributor: Gregory Katz, The Associated Press