The White Gold Dress Is Back: Woman Sparks Debate After Asking If Her Nail Color Was Blue Or White

The internet has been split over a simple photo of a manicure with thousands struggling to decide whether the model’s nails are blue or white.

A beauty lover sparked heated debate after posting a image to a popular Facebook group about the nail shade she wanted and asking users what color they thought she looked like.

Many thought the hue looked like a light blue while others argued it was an off-white and some compared the illusion to the infamous white and gold or blue and black dress which has gone hugely viral in 2015.

Amid the confusion, internet sleuths tracked down the source of the image which was from a Russian nail salon and confirmed the color was actually a very light blue.

‘I’m in another group and someone asked what color it was. I’m confused because all I see is a base white polish, I’ve looked at the comments and people say it’s a blue/grey shade?!?’ the woman wrote in the message.

“I just wanted to see what you guys thought to see if I should schedule an eye appointment tomorrow morning.”

The question elicited a slew of responses, with most agreeing that the nail polish was white.

“To me it looks like white polish made from a blue or gray base color,” one user said.

“Turn your phone’s brightness all the way up. It’s white,” another replied.

“Looks like high quality white,” wrote a third while a fourth said, “That’s flippin’ white.”

Survey What color nail polish do you see? Light blue 88 votes

White 55 votes

Pink 1 voice

“Oh no…that script…it’s back,” someone said with an image of the dress that took the internet by storm seven years ago as millions couldn’t decide if it was blue and black or white and gold.

Some were completely off the mark admitting to seeing a pink or red tint.

‘Maybe a white and gold versus blue and black issue. Although I also see it as a very light, slightly bluish gray with a slight red/pink shimmer,” one replied.

“Are we all looking at the same picture? These nails are definitely painted pink,” said a second.

However, others argued that it was a light blue shade – and they turned out to be right when someone found a photo of the same manicure from a different angle.

‘Very light blue. Like a very light snow blue or baby blue,” one woman guessed.

“Duck egg blue is 100% the color I was thinking of when I saw this pic,” another claimed.

‘Okay everyone, it was bothering me because I was seeing blue and so many people were saying white. So I found the source and it is definitely blue! one member said they added screenshots to prove their point.

“It’s a light blue from Luxio in the Breathless shade, I went to their page because I needed to know the real answer,” agreed a second.