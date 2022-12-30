British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81





Vivienne Westwood, the pioneering and provocative British designer who spearheaded the punk movement of the 1970s, has died aged 81. Ms Westwood died peacefully on Friday surrounded by her family in Clapham, south London, her representatives said. In a statement, her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We worked through to the end and she gave me a lot to do. Thank you darling. Ms. Westwood made a name for herself on the fashion scene in the 1970s, with her androgynous designs, slogan t-shirts and irreverent attitude towards the establishment. The Westwood name has become synonymous with style and attitude. Climate change, pollution and his support for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange have all fueled the protest T-shirts or banners worn by his models on the catwalk. His former partner, Malcom Maclaren, was the manager of the Sex Pistols and has been credited with synthesizing the punk movement that arose in London in the late 1970s. After the Sex Pistols split, the two held their first runway show in 1981, showcasing a romantic new look of African-style patterns, buccaneer pants and belts. Westwood, then in his 40s, began to slowly chart his own fashion path, eventually parting ways with McLaren in the early 1980s. Often turned to history, her influential designs include corsets, Harris tweed suits and taffeta ball gowns. Vivienne Westwood appears on the catwalk after her show during London Men’s Fashion Week in 2017. EPA His 1985 Mini-Crini line introduced a short, puffy skirt and a more fitted silhouette. Her sky-high platform shoes caught the world’s attention in 1993 when model Naomi Campbell stumbled onto the catwalk as a pair. My clothes have a story. They have an identity. They have character and purpose, Ms Westwood said. That’s why they become classics. Because they continue to tell a story. They still tell it. The Westwood brand flourished in the 1990s, with fashionistas flocking to its runways in Paris and stores opening around the world selling its clothes, accessories and fragrances. She meets her second husband, Andreas Kronthaler, a fashion professor in Vienna. They married in 1993 and he later became her creative partner. Ms Westwood used her public profile to advocate for issues such as nuclear disarmament and to protest anti-terrorism laws and government spending policies that affected the poor. She held a large climate revolution banner at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games and frequently transformed her models into catwalk eco-warriors. I always had a political agenda, said Ms Westwood The Official fashion magazine in 2018. I used fashion to challenge the status quo. British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood poses in a cage to protest against the extradition of Wikleaks founder Julian Assange outside the Central Criminal Court, commonly known as The Old Bailey, in London on Tuesday. APE Updated: December 29, 2022, 10:01 PM

