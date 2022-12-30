Vivienne Westwood, acclaimed fashion designer, dead at 81 – Rolling Stone





Acclaimed fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81. A statement posted to her official social media accounts announced her death, sharing that she was surrounded by family at her home in Clapham, south London. “The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better,” the statement continued. The post ended with a quote from Westwood that read, “Tao spiritual system. There has never been more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you the feeling of belonging to the cosmos and gives meaning to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know that you are living the life that you can live and therefore should live: fully utilizing your character and fully utilizing your life on earth. Westwood is survived by two children and her husband Andreas Kronthaler, a design partner and creative director, with whom she often created fashion collections. December 29, 2022. Vivienne Westwood died peacefully and surrounded by her family today in Clapham, south London. The world needs people like Vivienne to change for the better. pic.twitter.com/YQwVixYUrV — Vivienne Westwood (@FollowWestwood) December 29, 2022 Westwood played a pivotal role in popularizing the punk style in the mainstream fashion industry from the 1970s, notably alongside Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren, with whom she co-founded the SEX boutique. The store’s opening pushed alternative styles defined by leather jackets, strappy bondage fashion and the t-shirt as a closet staple to the fore through a cultural combination of music and clothing in Britain. Brittany. “The Sex Pistols owe their style of dress to Malcolm McLaren and Vivienne Westwood, above all,” said Josh McConnell, founder of Straight to Hell apparel. rolling stone earlier this year. “I would say that if it weren’t for these two designers and the Sex store on King’s Road, there wouldn’t be any Sex Pistols. I would say that Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren invented the British punk look. Westwood and McLaren were inspired by the greaser culture of late ’50s to early ’60s America, drawing on themes popularized by Marlon Brando to revive the style that pushes the boundaries a decade later with a innovative glam rock touch. What followed was era after era of provocative fashion. For Westwood, whether positive or negative, attention was the price of taking risks. Whether it’s marking quirky phrases on t-shirts, holding shirts together with safety pins, or sticking naked cowboys and Mickey Mouse porn onto fabrics, she would do anything. it was necessary. Editor’s Choice “We started thinking about clothes and sexual materials like rubber to make people a lot more aware of their bodies and to show off, to confront people,” Westwood said in a 1977 edition of the punk fanzine No. Future based in Liverpool. “A young girl wearing a rubber skirt in the office will produce a reaction. That’s what clothes are for and why people wear them. As fashion changed and transformed over the following decades, so did Westwood. In fact, she often led. “Vivienne’s effect on other designers was a bit like a laxative,” London designer Jasper Conran observed in a 1978 documentary. “Vivienne does it, and others follow.” Tendency In the late ’80s, Westwood revisited the past once again in hopes of reinterpreting forgotten staples, this time taking pieces by French artist François Boucher, who hailed the 17th century, and twisting them. printing on 18th century style corsets. Her use of fashion as a medium to communicate female empowerment has stuck, echoing mainstream and recurring trends more than three decades later. In the years since, her designs have been worn by everyone from Avril Lavigne and Miley Cyrus to Doja Cat and Dua Lipa. In a 1999 interview with the New York Times, Westwood echoed Conran’s point, bragging, “I think I’m the only one who’s original. I don’t see anyone doing anything that doesn’t come from me.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/vivienne-westwood-dead-obituary-1234654170/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos