Hailey Bieber wears a sheer brown dress with a thong





Hailey Biebers’ knack for stylish outfits that look effortlessly chic and cool, whether it’s a vintage t-shirt and cargo pants combo or a post-Pilates ensemble, is infamous. . Even her most edgy, fashion-forward picks (read: the time she stepped out with the pantsless trend) generate a million likes and comments on Instagram. And her latest look, a sheer brown version of the “naked” dress, is no exception. Serving her 49.8 million followers with a look that can only be described as “pure” perfection, Hailey posted a photo carousel on Dec. 29. The Rhode founder made a completely sheer brown midi dress from the Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Palace Mirror high fashion look but still totally wearable for IRL. Detailed with a triangle-shaped satin bodice overlay with embroidery, the strapless dress featured a high slit, highlighting Hailey’s matching thong, worn high on her hips. The wispy fabric gave off ethereal *glowing goddess* vibes, which matched the designer’s one-T runway style. Two accessories, a pair of silver hoop earrings and Hailey’s engagement ring, given to her by hubby Justin Bieber , complemented her earthy lingerie-inspired ensemble. Our TikTok beauty tutorial queen, who never fails to let us know how she got her latest glazed donut nails update or glowing foundation and skin, gave us another makeup look worthy of Pinterest with this outfit. In the third photo in the series, Hailey showed off a close-up of her face, showcasing her champagne-colored shimmering lids, groomed brows and glossy lips. The street star wore her honey-brown hair in a loose, wavy “bedhead” style. ICYMI is by no means the first time Hails has dabbled in the lingerie-inspired look. We first saw her in the underwear-as-outwear vibe in 2021 at the MTV VMAs, wearing a lilac midi-and-bra ensemble. Then, in October this year, Ms Bieber wore a fire lace babydoll which made for a super easy Halloween costume. And a few weeks later, she wore a sophisticated “nude” maxi dress for a night out with Tiffany & Co. Abby is an editorial assistant at Seventeen, covering pop culture, beauty, life and health. When she’s not busy watching the latest true-crime docu-series, you can find her strolling through Sephora, finding the perfect dress, or jogging with her pup.

