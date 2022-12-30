Fashion
Vivienne Westwood, 81, dies; Bringing provocative punk style to high fashion
Vivienne Westwood, the designer who defined the punk look, using rock iconography, royalty, art and religion as recurring motifs in collections that brought a rebellious touch to British style, and who went on to go on a long career in high fashion, died on Thursday in Clapham, south London. She was 81 years old.
His death was announced by his company, Vivienne Westwood, which did not specify the cause.
Ms Westwood was only 30 when she and her boyfriend, Malcolm McLaren, who as musical impresario would go on to manage the Sex Pistols, opened a shop called Let It Rock at 430 Kings Road in London. The business, which had a pink vinyl sign out front, was unconventional, selling fetish wear and clothing inspired by the 1950s Teddy Boy look.
Shaping the look of the time, Ms. Westwood became the godmother of punk. After her partnership with Mr. McClaren ended, she began designing collections under her own name, and she quickly established an international reputation. She then opened other stores in London and around the world; his provocative designs have appeared on models and celebrities and have influenced mainstream fashion. Corsets, platform shoes and mini-crinis (a combination of Victorian crinoline and miniskirt) became her hallmarks.
People really associate her with punk and all that aesthetic, which is it and how she made a name for herself, but she’s so much more than that, Vronique Hyland, the author of Dress Code: Unlocking Fashion From the New Look to Millennial Pink (2022), said in an interview for this obituary. She was influenced by the history of art, the paintings of old masters. She is very focused on the English tradition of tailoring.
In a memoir published in 2014 and simply titled Vivienne Westwood, Ms Westwood wrote that people still seem surprised that you could have been into punk and then also into couture, but it’s all connected.
It’s not about fashion, you see, she writes. For me, it’s about the story. It’s about ideas.
The Kings Road boutique has always offered insight into its owners’ obsessions with class, fashion and propriety. Over the years its name changed frequently, it was known as Let It Rock; Too fast to live, too young to die; Sex; Seditionaries; and End of Worlds. His wares also changed frequently.
Ms Westwood made the clothes, which could include shirts with cut-out photos of pin-ups or studded underwear made from T-shirts with slogans like Destroy or Be Reasonable, Demand the Impossible.
I didn’t see myself as a fashion designer but as someone who wanted to confront the rotten status quo through the way I dressed and dressed others, Ms Westwood said in her memoir, which she wrote with Ian Kelly.
Chrissie Hynde, who would later become the lead singer of The Pretenders, was an assistant at the store. She was quoted in Mrs. Westwoods’ memoir as saying that I don’t think punk would have happened without Vivienne and Malcolm.
Something would have happened, she continued, and it might have been called punk, but it wouldn’t have looked like that, even in America. And the look was important.
Sometimes the choices of Ms. Westwood and Mr. McLaren, an art school dropout inspired by the theater of the absurd championed by the French Situationists, can be controversial; they once included swastikas in their designs. (We were just saying to the older generation, we don’t accept your values or your taboos, and you’re all fascists, she later explained.)
They saw the store as a laboratory and a living room. When Mr. McLaren led the Sex Pistols, Ms. Westwood dressed them in boutique T-shirts and bondage pants accessorized with chains and razor blades. Their aggressively delivered songs, with names like Anarchy in the UK and God Save the Queen, were a soundtrack to Britain’s nihilism in the 1970s.
I was about 36 when punk came along and I was bowled over by what was going on in the world, Mrs. Westwood said Harpers Bazaar in 2013. It was the hippies who taught my generation about politics, and that’s what cared about the world being so corrupt and mismanaged, people suffering, wars, all those terrible things. And I blamed the older generation for what was happening too, she added, so we wouldn’t even accept their taboos. This is how the swastika symbols were used in punk, for example.
A full obituary will follow.
