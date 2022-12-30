Vivienne Westwood, 81, dies; Bringing provocative punk style to high fashion

Vivienne Westwood, the designer who defined the punk look, using rock iconography, royalty, art and religion as recurring motifs in collections that brought a rebellious touch to British style, and who went on to go on a long career in high fashion, died on Thursday in Clapham, south London. She was 81 years old.

His death was announced by his company, Vivienne Westwood, which did not specify the cause.

Ms Westwood was only 30 when she and her boyfriend, Malcolm McLaren, who as musical impresario would go on to manage the Sex Pistols, opened a shop called Let It Rock at 430 Kings Road in London. The business, which had a pink vinyl sign out front, was unconventional, selling fetish wear and clothing inspired by the 1950s Teddy Boy look.

Shaping the look of the time, Ms. Westwood became the godmother of punk. After her partnership with Mr. McClaren ended, she began designing collections under her own name, and she quickly established an international reputation. She then opened other stores in London and around the world; his provocative designs have appeared on models and celebrities and have influenced mainstream fashion. Corsets, platform shoes and mini-crinis (a combination of Victorian crinoline and miniskirt) became her hallmarks.

People really associate her with punk and all that aesthetic, which is it and how she made a name for herself, but she’s so much more than that, Vronique Hyland, the author of Dress Code: Unlocking Fashion From the New Look to Millennial Pink (2022), said in an interview for this obituary. She was influenced by the history of art, the paintings of old masters. She is very focused on the English tradition of tailoring.