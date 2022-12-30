Vivienne Westwood, fashion designer and punk icon, dies at 81





Dame Vivienne Westwood, the rule-breaking fashion designer who helped bring Britain’s punk movement into the mainstream with her clothes, has died. In one statement, her representatives confirmed that she died today (December 29) peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, south London. Westwood was 81 years old. Born Vivienne Isabel Swire in Hollingworth, England on April 8, 1941, she began working with jewelery when her family moved to Harrow, Middlesex and she took a course in silversmithing at the University of Westminster. Disillusioned that a working-class girl could make a living from art, she left to start a factory job and created her own jewelry on the side before becoming a schoolteacher. After marrying Hoover factory apprentice Derek Westwood in 1962, she gave birth to her first son Benjamin Westwood. A few years later, however, they divorced and she married Malcolm McLaren. She gave birth to her second son, Joseph Corr, in 1967. In 1971, Westwood left her teaching job to design clothes full-time, with McLaren designing many of the looks. The couple opened a boutique specializing in revival outfits, but it wasn’t until they renamed it SEX in 1974 and stocked it with rebellious clothing defined by ripped t-shirts, plaid patterns, built-in rubber, mohair tops and safety pins as embellishments she took off, serving as a meeting space for key figures in the music scene of the time such as Sid Vicious, the guitarist of Siouxsie and the Banshees Marco Pirroni and pop singer Mark Stewart. When McLaren became manager of the Sex Pistols soon after, the band began wearing couples designs, bringing that British punk look into the mainstream and forever connecting the two in history. It changed the way people looked, Westwood said of his first punk clothes in an interview with the Independent. I was messianic about punk, looking to see if we could put a ray in the system somehow. I realized that there is no subversion without ideas. It is not enough to want to destroy everything. In the 1980s, Westwood shifted its focus in the punk scene to parodies of upper-class women. It didn’t strike Westwood that she was a fashion designer until she launched her official fashion collection, Pirates, in 1981. From there, she introduced the mini crini, a reimagining of the Victorian crinoline into a mini skirt, and began to push the boundaries of the garment as a representation of female sexuality. In the years that followed, Westwood continued to design academic dresses for Londons Kings College, create uniforms for Virgin Atlantic crews, and create digital clothing mockups for video game characters like Lunafreya Nox Fleuret in Final Fantasy XV.

