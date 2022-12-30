



Photo: PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP via Getty Images British fashion designer and activist Vivienne Westwood died peacefully and surrounded by her family at her south London home on Thursday, according to his company. She was 81 years old. I will continue with Vivienne in my heart, said her husband and design partner, Andreas Kronthaler, in a statement. We worked through to the end and she gave me a lot to do. Thank you darling. A punk style icon, Westwood was a schoolteacher before opening her first clothing store Let It Rock, later renamed Sex in London in the early 1970s. She ran the shop with her then partner Malcolm McLaren, who created and managed the Sex Pistols; speak BBC, They rose to fame wearing Westwood and McLarens designs. Westwood had its first runway show in 1981 and brought straps, chains and other bondage-inspired accents into the mainstream. For his contribution to fashion, she was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2006 elevated from her previous title of Officer of the Order of the British Empire, which she received in 1992. The first time she famous renounced underwear meet the queen; the second, she would have told the daily mail, Do not ask. It’s the same answer. I don’t wear them with dresses. Westwood was also known for her commitment to activism and in recent years has become particularly outspoken about the climate crisis, launching a Climate revolution campaign through his foundation. A Greenpeace ambassador, Westwood has often integrated her politics into her work. On December 29, the day of his death, his foundation published a video of his 2021 reading Letter to the Earth, filmed at the Globe Theatre. Word economy means running the household, she says. The Earth is our home, so globally, economy is synonymous with sustainability. We don’t have that. We have no future; we have a financial system based on perpetual war, trade war and competition. This is the cause of climate change. According to her founding, Westwood continued to do the things she loved, until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better. December 29, 2022. Vivienne Westwood died peacefully and surrounded by her family today in Clapham, south London. The world needs people like Vivienne to change for the better. pic.twitter.com/YQwVixYUrV — Vivienne Westwood (@FollowWestwood) December 29, 2022

