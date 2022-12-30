Vivienne Westwood went without panties to meet the Queen





The leading lady of punk fashion Vivienne Westwood, who died aged 81 this evening in London surrounded by her family, was always known for bringing her rebellious designs to the catwalks and red carpets, she was just as much a a risk taker when it came to her personal style. Vivienne has dressed everyone from models to the Sex Pistols, and she’s never been afraid to make powerful environmental and civic statements, which has helped make her one of fashion’s most enduring designers. Just a few years after shocking the world by taking the cover of Tatler bearing a striking resemblance to then British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, she followed it up with a stunt in style like no other when she had an audience with the Queen. In 1992, she received an OBE from Queen Elizabeth and while she cut a sharp figure in a gray skirt suit, she actually chose to go commando at Buckingham Palace. Dame Vivienne Westwood. Photo: John Minihan/ANL/REX/Shutterstock While it is known that members of the royal family must adhere to strict styling protocols, we expect it to be an unspoken general rule that visitors should at least wear underwear. when they go to the palace. After receiving her OBE from the Queen, the ever-surprising designer celebrated her achievement by twirling one of Buckingham Palace’s courtyards in front of a crowd of paparazzi. Like the true fashion rebel that she is, Dame Vivienne Westwood hasn’t been afraid to flaunt a little skin as she’s been famous in all her commando glory. Dame Vivienne Westwood was photographed without panties. Photo: REX/Shutterstock The Guardian notes that while commenting on the controversial ensemble in a later interview, the quirky designer explained that she just wanted to show off her outfit. “It didn’t occur to me that since the photographers were practically on their knees, the result would be more glamorous than I had hoped.” “I heard the photo amused the queen,” she added. Dame Vivienne Westwood’s sans culotte ensemble is pretty iconic. Photo: John Minihan/ANL/REX/Shutterstock She officially received her lady title from the Queen for her “fashionable services” in 2006. On another trip to Buckingham Palace, Vivienne actually received the royal honor from Prince Charles, Prince of Wales. This time around, the style icon wore a draped black polka dot dress with a shawl-like cape and beret. She even repeated her naughtiness without panties, but this time chose to forgo the twirling. British fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood. Photo: Fiona Hanson/AFP via Getty Images The daily mail reported at the time that when asked about her choice to go commando for the special occasion, she replied, “Don’t ask.” It’s the same answer. I don’t wear them with dresses. When I wear pants, I can – my husband’s silk boxers. RIP Vivienne! You were a true icon. Photo: REX/Shutterstock Photo: REX/Shutterstock

