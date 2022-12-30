Fashion
Fashion designer and punk provocateur Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81
Provocative fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, who created the iconic and repulsive looks of Britain’s punk and neo-romantic movements in the 1970s and 80s, died peacefully and surrounded by her family in Clapham, south London, according to a announcement on her social media fashion houses. The cause of death has not been revealed. She was 81 years old.
Westwood was born Vivienne Isabel Swire in the English village of Tintwistle, Derbyshire, on April 8, 1941, and after a brief stint at Harrow Art School began selling her own line of jewelery on Londons Portobello Road in the early 1960s She met her second husband, future Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren, in the late 60s, and became the chief architect of punk style when she and McLaren opened a boutique in the Chelsea neighborhood of Let It Rock, on Kings Road in 1971.
The store, renamed Too Fast to Live, Too Young to Die in 1973, SEX in 1974 and Seditionaries in 1976, became a punk hub, with customers including the original four Sex Pistols, Chrissie Hynde, Adam Ant and Siouxsie Sioux. In his 2014 memoir Clothes, clothes, clothes. Music, Music, Music. Boys, boys, boys, Viv Albertine, member of first wave punk girl band The Slits, wrote: Vivienne and Malcolm use clothes to shock, irritate and provoke reaction, but also to inspire change. Mohair sweaters, knitted on large needles, so loose you can see them all the way through, slashed and handwritten T-shirts, seams and labels on the outside showing the construction of the piece; these attitudes are reflected in the music we make. It’s okay not to be perfect, to show how your life and spirit works in your songs and your clothes.
In 1981, as New Wave and New Romanticism came into fashion in Britain, Westwood created his Pirate fashion collection, whose designs were frequently worn by Duran Duran members Adam and the Ants, Culture Club and Bow Wow Wow. At this time some of Westwoods signature elements, the scribble pattern, curved-heeled buckle boots, courtesan-inspired corsetry, Victorian crinolines, fluffy blouses, tartans and orb-shaped jewels were established.
I’m sick of this new puritanism that’s been around in England for 76 years. I think kids too are sick of being seen as all being in the gutter together, only dressing in black and gray, being the virgin generation. I like a little color, a little flash, a little honor, a little dash, Adam Ant told reporter Michael Watts at the time, while Westwood herself said: “We just passed 10 years to re-equate the 30s to the 70s. . The 80s will be a technological era for which it will be necessary to acquire a sense of human warmth from past eras of culture borrowed from the time of pirates and Louis XIV. According to a blog post on the Westwoods website, the orb logo, which combined the British crown jewels with the ring of Saturn, perfectly reflected the designers’ idea of carrying tradition into the future.
Alongside her career as a style designer, Westwood stayed true to her punk roots and was an outspoken political campaigner throughout her life, supporting Britain’s Labor and Green parties, British civil rights group Liberty, the campaign for nuclear disarmament, the energy crowdfunding platform Trillion Fund, PETA, Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange, among other causes. She wrote a manifesto titled Active resistance to propagandawhere she examined the pursuit of art in relation to the human condition and climate change.
In 1989, Westwood appeared on the cover of flavors magazine dressed as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher with the caption This woman was once a punk, and even when she accepted her OBE in 1992 she thumbed her nose at the British establishment, wearing nothing but sheer tights under her skirt. (I heard the photo amused the Queen, Westwood later joked to the press.) On her 80th birthday in 2021, Westwood was commissioned by art platform CIRCA to create a new 10-minute film, screened at Piccadilly Circus, on the environmental crisis growth. I have a plan 2 to save the world. Capitalism is a war economy + war is the biggest polluter, so Stop War + change the economy 2 fair distribution of wealth at the same time: NO MANS LAND. Let’s be clear, U+ I can’t stop the war like this. But we can stop the production of weapons + that would stop climate change cc + Financial crash. In the long run, it will stop the war, she said in the film.
Westwood moved from OBE to DBE in 2006 for her services to fashion, and among her other accolades included two awards for British Designer of the Year, a scholarship to King’s College London and an Honorary Doctorate of Letters from the Heriot Watt University. In 2012, she was selected by artist Sir Peter Blake to appear in a new version of his most famous work, The Beatles. sergeant. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover to celebrate British cultural icons. That same year, she was chosen as one of 60 people to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee; a Westwood tartan outfit featured on a commemorative British postage stamp; and Time the magazine declared her one of the greatest fashion icons of all time.
Westwoods designs have remained relevant and sought after throughout her career, featuring young celebrities like Dua Lipa, the Hadid sisters, Kristen Stewart, Rita Ora, Hailey Bieber, Doja Cat, Dita Von Teese, Miley Cyrus and Princess Eugenie wearing all his clothes. A Westwood wedding dress was a key plot element in the 2008 film adaptation of sex and the city, and in real life, the Carrie Bradshaw/Sarah Jessica Parkers Westwood dress from the film sold out on Net-a-porter within hours. Pharrell Williams generated a social media frenzy when he wore a Westwood Buffalo hat, originating from Westwood’s 1982-83 collection, to the 2014 Grammy Awards; the hat was so popular that it actually inspired his own parody Twitter account. Westwood beaded bas-relief orb choker has even become the most popular accessory on ICT Tac in 2021.
Dame Vivienne Westwood is survived by her son with Malcolm McLaren, Joseph Corr (who also got into fashion by founding the famous lingerie company Agent Provocateur); his granddaughter Cora Corr, model; Ben Westwood, her son with first husband Derek Westwood; and her third husband and creative partner, Andreas Kronthaler, who said Thursday, “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We worked until the end and she gave me a lot to do.
“Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book and changing the world for the better. She led an incredible life,” the tribute reads. Instagram of his brand. “His innovation and impact over the past 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.”
