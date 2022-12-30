Anime My Dress-Up Darling: 3 Reasons You Should Watch It

Although the title of the show My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque wa Koi wo Suru doll) might make it look like a poorly made Flash dress-up game from the 2000s, this CloverWorks anime was one of the highlights of the winter anime season.

Not everyone wants to attack titans and kill demons. My Dress-Up Darling is like the sweet, comforting dessert that leaves viewers looking for another piece of cake.

The show centers on high school students Wakana Gojou and Marin Kitagawa. Gojou wants to be a master craftsman make hina dolls, while Marin has a secret that no one knows: she wants to cosplay her favorite characters. Marin discovers Gojous’ talent with a sewing machine and, due to his lack of skill in costume design, enlists his help.

The situation itself isn’t too weird, but the duos’ chemistry and interactions are fun to watch. While the show bills itself as a romantic comedy, Gojou’s sweetness and lack of confidence, in direct contrast to Marin’s sunny personality, is what drives the fun between the two.

Juvenile characters and their problems portrayed maturely

1 credit: CloverWorks

But it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. The anime’s very first sequence isn’t about Marin, it’s about Gojou, and how his telling a childhood friend about his love for hina dolls qualifies it as creepy. Although he clings to his passion, he keeps his adoration and resulting low self-esteem and lack of social life close to his chest.

More importantly, My Dress-Up Darling doesn’t remove Gojous’ flaws or treat them as laughing stock.

One particular scene from Episode 2, where Gojou meets up with friends from Marins, could easily turn into an anime cliche with a why are you hanging around with this kind of loser joke. Instead, his friends show up, offer him candy, and even point out how Marin’s overwhelming personality bothers the reserved Gojou. It’s a surprisingly mature treatment of the characters that makes them feel relatable instead of relying on cheap, clichéd gags.

Gojou is reticent about his true self towards others, but viewers understand how he feels and how he tries to fix them to no avail. Well, at least not until a chance encounter with Marin turns his world upside down, allowing him to slowly come out of his shell.

The overall message of the show, to live your passions and have others respect and encourage that, is also important. Although Marin loves adult video games, Gojo never judges her for it and even plays through the games himself so he can create the most realistic costume for her.

Any fan of obscure interests will have felt reluctant to share them as they might not feel understood, but the show is very good at treating those fans with respect and portraying their enthusiasm.

Surprisingly technical dive into cosplay

1 credit: CloverWorks

For those interested in cosplay culture, My Dress-Up Darling will be a treat.

The show devotes half an episode just to taking precise measurements! And another half to buy materials! This is perhaps the most in-depth fictional look at the technical side of cosplay costume making, while celebrating the immense transformations and hard work people are willing to put in to look like their favorite characters. .

And even if you’re not interested in the practicality of cosplay, Marin’s enthusiasm and Gojou’s diligence are infections. The passion is fun to watch, and this show is a pure blow straight to the veins.

sailor best girl

1 credit

If you need a new waifu (you can never have too many), look no further.

Marin is a confident and outgoing gyaru otaku who is respectful to others, passionate, and cute as hell. It’s got sugar, spice, and all the nice stuff in a complete package, and just its taken aback reactions when its posed front breaks make it a fun watch.

Look, we humans are visual beings. Just watch Marin in action.

Slight spoilers ahead in the gif:

Be warned, however, that My Dress-Up Darling Probably wouldn’t be the best anime to introduce to a friend who’s completely uninterested in anime, or someone who would squirm at the slightest mention of obscenity. Although the series has lovable and relatable characters, it dives into some esoteric hobbies and doesn’t shy away from fanservice. They are, in my honest opinion, quite tasteful and not blatantly, serve as a way to reveal characters’ personalities, and actually make sense and move the plot along, but still.

But while the show ostensibly focuses on Sailors’ cosplay passion and Gojos pursuit of being a hina doll master craftsman, it’s also a delightful, self-aware romantic comedy with likable characters already showing a promising progression in six episodes. The show doesn’t seem to be positioning themselves will they, will they want to drag out the plot. It is very firmly that they will, and we can enjoy all the delightful little interactions in the firm pursuit of their passions and each other.

