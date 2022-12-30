ASU men’s hoops will lean on defense to ‘allow better offense’ against Arizona

TEMPE — Arizona State is set for its biggest test of the season when the Sun Devils host the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats on Saturday afternoon at Desert Financial Arena.

The Sun Devils (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) sat on a 97-60 loss to San Francisco on Dec. 14 that saw ASU go from the 25th-ranked team to the Top 25 in the AP not to receive a single vote.

However, it must be said that Arizona State did not have its best offensive weapon in forward Desmond Cambridge, who was sidelined with a stomach problem.

“You hate sitting on a loss like that for so long, so as a competitor you just want to come back and have another chance,” head coach Bobby Hurley said after practice Thursday. “But honestly, I think it helped us more because we were able to solve some of our problems.

“And then also when you lose that way, your confidence is kind of shaken. So I feel like the way we trained today certainly has good indications that we were able to put this game behind us.

Saturday afternoon’s Territorial Cup game on the hardwood will feature a strength-on-strength battle, as the Wildcats (12-1, 1-1) possess one of the best offenses in the nation, while the ASU’s stifling defense led the Sun Devils to an 11-2 record to start the season.

Arizona currently scores 90.2 points per contest, which ranks it second in the nation. Guard Kerr Kriisa is also averaging 6.1 assists per game, good enough to be tied for eighth in college basketball.

Conversely, Arizona State is allowing just 64.1 points per game. Prior to the San Francisco debacle, that metric was 61.3, which ranked it 32nd among the best defenses in the nation.

“I think we’ve established our identity and got a bit lost with that in the last two non-conference games,” Hurley said. “So we have to go back to playing defense like we are capable of and that has allowed us to attack better.

“So a lot depends on how we guard and our commitment to it and we’ve had good practice where guys defend with the right energy and intentions.”

It wouldn’t be Hurley’s first upset against a top-five opponent in his ASU tenure, nor would it be the Sun Devils’ first top-20 win this season.

The Arizona State head coach has three career wins over the top five teams in the past five seasons, which tops the previous three Ws on a top-five team in the past 34 campaigns.

ASU also beat former No. 20 Michigan Wolverines 87-62 in the 2022 Legends Classic Championship game in Brooklyn, NY on November 17.

“You have to feel good about what we’ve done and where we are today and we have to keep moving forward from here,” Hurley said.

He also added that he personally ‘collected’ 50 tickets for the 12 o’clock pipe on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

I don’t know if I have that many friends to give them to,” Hurley said. “I’m going to find 50 people and put them in a gold t-shirt or jersey. So it’s going to be an exciting environment.

