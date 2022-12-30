9 fashion items that went viral in 2022





All products featured on Glossy Pop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you purchase something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In 2022, fashion has made a big comeback. Fashion weeks around the world have largely returned to in-person shows, and street style social media accounts, as well as “get ready with me” messages, have gained momentum. Consumers wanted fun and looks, which was evident in the styles and brands that took off.

TikTok was the source of many viral fashion moments. That’s thanks to videos documenting the rise of the “Barbiecore” aesthetic and the Valentino pink trend, as well as users raving about their cargo pants and nostalgic outfits. Thus, brands aligned with these moments experienced a significant increase in sales and exposure. Below we have compiled some of the hottest fashion items of 2022. Brown Diesel B-Berny Belted Miniskirt After taking over the creative direction of Diesel in 2020, Glenn Martens is working to relaunch the brand. This year, his hard work paid off. Martens debuted at Milan Fashion Week with the brand in February, and in November fashion tech company Lyst named Diesel’s revamped D logo as the logo of the year. The fashion-forward logo paired with contemporary designs caught the eye of consumers, especially in the form of the brown B-Berny Belt miniskirt. Since its catwalk debut, the skirt has been the center of controversy for its micro fit and luxe price tag. While some called it impractical, others obsessed over the barely-there leather in the mini skirt trend. Highlighted Visit the Pop Shop to browse all the products featured in Glossy Pop. Attico Fern cargo jean When Kim Kardashian was photographed in The Attico’s now-viral Fern Cargo Jeans this summer, the pants unsurprisingly flew off virtual shelves. Iterations and dupes of the popular pants were soon released by countless brands, and the original style was seen by onlookers throughout fashion month. In addition to the Kardashian stamp of approval, the jeans’ popularity may be due to their versatility and fashionable oversized fit. Highlighted Visit the Pop Shop to browse all the products featured in Glossy Pop. barbiecore Pantone may have said the color of 2022 to be Very Peri, but it was Valentino PP Pink who stood out among fashion fans. After Valentino showcased an all-pink collection at its Paris Fashion Week Fall 2022 presentation, the color was seen on runways and red carpets. Celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Vanessa Hudgens and Jenna Ortego have been spotted in pieces from the Valentino line. And search styles in popular color exploded, influencing the rise of the “Barbiecore” aesthetic. Highlighted Visit the Pop Shop to browse all the products featured in Glossy Pop. LL Bean Boat and Tote Bag The Boat and Tote bag is far from new, but this summer it got a revival that no one saw coming. When the TikTok user @graciewiener posted a video on ironic Boat and Tote monogram options in June, it sent users into a frenzy. Indeed, thanks to @ironicboatandtote trend, the brand enjoyed its strongest summer sales in nearly a decade. Highlighted Visit the Pop Shop to browse all the products featured in Glossy Pop. Beyond the Ana bag If there is a bag that could be considered the “it” bag of the year, this is the Ana bag from Luar. Ral Lpez, founder and designer of Luar, first unveiled the bag in 2021 during the brand’s Spring 2022 show. Since then, he’s been spotted on the arms of countless A-list celebrities and influencers, including Julia Fox and Dua Lipa. The stylish and unique design of the bag, as well as its affordable price, have contributed to its popularity. And Lpez received CFDA American Accessories Designer of the Year price this year. Highlighted Visit the Pop Shop to browse all the products featured in Glossy Pop. Collaboration Y/Project x Jean Paul Gaultier While the Y/Project x Jean Paul Gaultier collaborative collection was only made available to the general public in October, it has been on the radar of streetwear enthusiasts for months. In September, popular streetwear influencer Joel Mcloughlin, also known as Gallucks (350,000 followers) on Instagram, created a clothing inspiration video featuring a costume from the collection which garnered 145,000 likes. First-time parent A$AP Rocky was also spotted wearing a shirt from the collection this summer. This highly anticipated drop is already being sold on the Y/Project site and resold on resale sites. Highlighted Visit the Pop Shop to browse all the products featured in Glossy Pop. Acne Studios checked mohair scarf As the temperature dropped, Acne Studios’ popular scarf hit social media. The oversized winter essential gained popularity earlier in the year when fashion influencers flaunted it on the streets of London during fashion week. It has since become a status symbol among global consumers, as evidenced by videos from TikTokers documenting their search for the in-demand item. In November, e-commerce platform Depop reported a 42% increase in searches for “Acne Scarf”, compared to last winter. Highlighted Visit the Pop Shop to browse all the products featured in Glossy Pop. Coach Tabby Pillow Shoulder Bag Although Coach’s Pillow Tabby bag was officially launched in 2021, its popularity has continued into the new year. After receiving an official J.Lo stamp of approval, the Pillow Tabby has taken TikTok by storm. On social media, consumers documented their trips from department store to department store to find the coveted bag. Also with reassuring Coach key celebrity partnerships over the year, the brand has secured its status as a brand to watch in 2023. Highlighted Visit the Pop Shop to browse all the products featured in Glossy Pop. Wraparound sunglasses One unexpected item that went viral this year was wrap-around or “gas station” sunglasses. Companies from Balenciaga to Amazon released versions of the popular style, which swept social media. But, as with trucker caps, snagging a pair at a local gas station is popular among “savvy” consumers. What was once an accessory reserved for dads and athletes has become a “cool” item for Millennials and Gen Z. Highlighted Visit the Pop Shop to browse all the products featured in Glossy Pop.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.glossy.co/pop/10-fashion-items-viral-in-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos