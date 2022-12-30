Jennifer Lopez Gets Festive In Bodycon Turquoise Dress While Celebrating Christmas





Jennifer Lopez celebrated the holidays in a chic retro-inspired turquoise dress, and showed off her signature curves in the process! the Marry me The 53-year-old actress donned a stunning collared and waisted Gucci dress on Christmas Day and her dress featured the cutest red bow pattern and floral details. The “On the Floor” hitmaker shared two photos of herself in the preppy look on Instagram and fans still can’t get enough of her ensemble. READ MORE:Jennifer Lopez shows off her killer abs in a tiny corset in new video that proves she’s aging backwards Jennifer Lopez flaunts her petite waist in a silky Gucci cocktail dress The “If You Had My Love” singer’s long-sleeved dress had silky, shiny teal fabric and a thigh-skimming hemline that helped highlight Lopez’s toned legs and ageless physique. Lopez’s figure-hugging Gucci cocktail dress also drew eyes to her petite waistline with ruffles. Her elegant touches like a white collar with floral details and cuffs at the ends of her sleeves dazzled her outfit even more. Along with this item, JLo added red platform pumps from Valentino and accessorized with glittering flower earrings by Van Cleef & Arpels. She wore her caramel colored tresses in a slicked up bun. As for makeup, Hustlers star opted for pink eyeshadow, subtle black liner, voluminous lashes, highlighter and shimmer blush, and topped it all off with a timeless shade of red lipstick. Lopez posted two photos for her 230 million Instagram followers of her Christmas look, a selfie that gave fans a better look at her makeup and another full-body shot as she stood next to a glamorous Christmas tree. In her caption, the mum-of-two wrote, “Merry Christmas!!!!” while garnering millions of likes and thousands of comments. Fan reactions Naturally, fans were in awe of Lopez’s vacation dress, festive decor, and ageless beauty. “This is the sweetest holiday vibe ever!!!” one user wrote about Lopez’s dining table setup and holiday decorations. Another chimed in, referring to her flawless complexion, “OMG. how do you look even younger!” Others shared their (and our) thoughts with heart-eye, red heart, and fire emojis. JLo talks about celebrating Christmas with her “blended” family This December 25 was very important for Lopez because it was her husband Ben Affleck’s first Christmas together as a married couple. Lopez and the Justice League actor, 50, married in Las Vegas in July, and the Selena alum talked about their recent holiday celebration in his newsletter, On the JLo. “We’ve rebuilt families, doubled the number of people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the gifts and tripled the chaos!” Lopez shared. The newlyweds’ blended family includes Lopez’s twins Max and Emme, 14, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck’s children, son Samuel, 10, and daughters Seraphina, 13 years, and Violet, 16, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. “For 8 years we have had an edition of Taco Tuesday Christmas, where we get together, dress up and sing Christmas carols. During the pandemic that was dropped, so it was the first time in a long time that we were able to get together with people we hadn’t seen in forever,” Lopez continued. She added: “The party was filled with family, friends, colleagues and people we have known for years. We sang and danced and had the most amazing time! (How nice!)

