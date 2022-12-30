Vivienne Westwood, queen of punk fashion, dies at 81 | Obituary

Vivienne Westwood, the radical, influential and often controversial fashion designer turned outspoken activist has died. She was 81 years old.

Westwoods’ death was announcement Friday by her fashion house that bears her name. The company said the British fashion icon passed away peacefully surrounded by family in south London.

Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book and changing the world for the better, the fashion label said in a statement. statement.

She led an amazing life. Its innovation and impact over the past 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.

Westwood launched her career in fashion in the 1970s, at the crossroads of the birth of punk and the twilight of the Swinging London era. She was world famous for her extravagant fashion shows and for bringing the punk aesthetic into the mainstream.

The torn shirts, the safety pins, the provocative slogans, said Andrew Bolton, curator of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum in New York.

She introduced postmodernism. He was so influential from the mid-70s. The punk movement never went away, it’s now part of our fashion vocabulary.

Westwood, who remained a trendsetter until his death, sometimes transcending the fashion industry itself, turned punk into high fashion.

She was always trying to reinvent fashion, Bolton added. His work is provocative, transgressive. It is deeply rooted in the English tradition of pastiche, irony and satire. She is very proud of her English and she always sends it.

Westwood was born in the Derbyshire village of Glossop on April 8, 1941, the Associated Press reported. She moved to London with her family in 1957 where she studied at an art school for only one term. Westwood was largely self-taught and possessed no form of fashion training.

In the 1960s, Westwood met Sex Pistols manager and former partner Malcolm McLaren. The pair gave the punk movement a look, a style, and it was so radical that it broke with everything that had happened in the past, Bolton said.

They opened a small business in Chelsea in 1971. The shop, formerly called SEX, was fined in 1975 for allegations of indecent exposure.

Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock, who previously worked at Westwood and the McLarens Chelsea boutique, described the late fashion designer as unique, driven, determined and talented, in a statement to The Associated Press.

During the punk movement, the Westwoods fashion line rose to prominence for its distinct shock value, which often incorporated nudity and provocative sexual themes. She endured her fair share of criticism for her pioneering styles. In particular, one of Westwood’s most notorious designs featured a swastika and an upside-down caricature of a crucified Jesus Christ with the word Destroy.

Westwood later clarified in an autobiography written in conjunction with Ian Kelly that the clothing design was intended as a political statement against the dangers of fascism. The iconoclastic designer clarified that the design was a response to the brutal dictatorship of Chilean leader Augusto Pinochet.

Westwood told Time Magazine in 2009 that she had no regrets about the controversial article.

I don’t, because we were just saying to the older generation, we don’t accept your values ​​or your taboos, and you’re all fascists, Westwood said.

Westwood later became known for her fresh take on the lavish dresses of the past. She was inspired by 18th century paintings.

Later in her career, however, Westwood expressed her ambivalence towards the fashion industry.

Fashion can be so boring, she told The Associated Press at a fashion show in 2010. I try to find something else to do.

And she did, eventually becoming a strong advocate for the environment and free speech. She protested the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assanges to the United States, posing publicly in 2020 in an oversized birdcage to draw attention to the whistleblower case. Westwood also designed the dress that Assanges’ wife, Stella Moris, wore to the couples’ wedding in prison in London last March.

animal rights group PETA described Westwood as an eco-warrior and said the maverick designer had dared the fashion world to start a revolution for animals and the planet.

Several fashion giants, celebrities and musicians took to social media to express their condolences following news of the 81-year-old’s death.

Vivienne is gone and the world is already less interesting, singer Chrissie Hynde of British-American rock band The Pretenders wrote on Twitter. I love you Vivi.

Westwood is survived by her second husband, Austrian designer Andreas Kronthaler, and her two sons, fashion photographer Ben Westwood and businessman and activist Joe Corre.