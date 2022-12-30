British fashion provocateur Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81

LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) – As the person who dressed the Sex Pistols, Vivienne Westwood, who died aged 81 on Thursday, was synonymous with 1970s punk rock, a rebellion that has remained the hallmark of a resolutely political designer who has become one of the biggest names in British fashion.

“Vivienne Westwood passed away today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to change for the better,” her fashion house said on Twitter.

Climate change, pollution and his support for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange have all fueled the protest T-shirts or banners worn by his models on the catwalk.

She dressed up as Margaret Thatcher, then Prime Minister, for a magazine cover in 1989 and drove a white tank near the country home of a future British leader, David Cameron, to protest fracking.

The rebel was inducted into the British establishment in 1992 by Queen Elizabeth who awarded her the medal of the Order of the British Empire. But, ever eager to shock, Westwood showed up at Buckingham Palace barebacked – a fact she proved to photographers with a revealing swirl of her skirt.

“The only reason I’m trendy is to destroy the word ‘conformity,’” Westwood said in his 2014 biography. “Nothing is interesting to me unless there’s that element. “

Instantly recognizable with his orange or white hair, Westwood first made a name for himself in punk fashion in London in the 1970s, dressing the punk rock band that defined the genre.

With Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren, she defied the hippie trends of the day to sell rock ‘n’ roll-inspired clothing.

They moved on to ripped outfits adorned with chains as well as latex and fetish pieces which they sold at their shop in London’s King’s Road, variously called “Let It Rock”, “Sex” and “Seditionaries”, among other names.

They used swastika engravings, bare breasts and, perhaps most famously, an image of the Queen with a safety pin in her lips. Favorite items included black sleeveless, studded T-shirts with zippers, safety pins or bleached chicken bones.

“There was no punk before me and Malcolm,” Westwood said in the biography. “And the other thing you should know about punk too: it was a total blast.”

“BUY LESS”

Born Vivienne Isabel Swire on April 8, 1941 in the town of Glossop in the English Midlands, Westwood grew up in a time of rationing during and after World War II.

A recycling mentality permeated her work and she repeatedly told fashionistas to “choose wisely” and “buy less”. From the late 1960s, she lived in a small flat in south London for around 30 years and cycled to work.

[1/4]Designer Vivienne Westwood poses for a portrait before her show at London Fashion Week Men’s in London, Britain June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

When she was a teenager, her parents, a greengrocer and cotton weaver, moved the family to north London where she studied jewelery making and silversmithing before retraining as a teacher.

While teaching at an elementary school, she met her first husband, Derek Westwood, whom she married in a homemade dress. Their son Ben was born in 1963 and the couple divorced in 1966.

Now a single mother, Westwood was selling jewelery on Portobello Road in London when she met the art student McLaren who would become her romantic and professional partner. They had a son, Joe Corre, co-founder of the Agent Provocateur lingerie brand.

After the Sex Pistols broke up, the two held their first runway show in 1981, showcasing a “romantic new look” of African-style patterns, buccaneer pants and belts.

Westwood, then in his 40s, began to slowly chart his own fashion path, eventually parting ways with McLaren in the early 1980s.

Often turned to history, her influential designs include corsets, Harris Tweed suits and taffeta ball gowns.

His 1985 “Mini-Crini” line introduced his puffy short skirt and a more fitted silhouette. Her sky-high platform shoes caught the world’s attention in 1993 when model Naomi Campbell stumbled onto the catwalk as a pair.

“My clothes have a story. They have an identity. They have character and purpose,” Westwood said.

“That’s why they become classics. Because they keep telling a story. They still tell it.”

The Westwood brand flourished in the 1990s, with fashionistas flocking to its runways in Paris and stores opening around the world selling its lines, accessories and fragrances.

She meets her second husband, Andreas Kronthaler, a fashion professor in Vienna. They married in 1993 and he later became her creative partner.

Westwood has used her public profile to advocate for issues such as nuclear disarmament and to protest anti-terrorism laws and government spending policies that hurt the poor. She held a large “climate revolution” banner at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games and frequently transformed her models into catwalk eco-warriors.

“I’ve always had a political agenda,” Westwood told fashion magazine L’Officiel in 2018.

“I used fashion to challenge the status quo.”

Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian, Additional reporting by Alistair Smout Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Rosalba O’Brien

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.