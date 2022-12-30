Vivienne Westwood, iconic punk fashion designer, dead at 81





Dame Vivienne Westwood died on Thursday aged 81, her fashion house said in a statement.

Representatives for the designer said she died “peacefully” surrounded by family in south London.

Westwood was a fashion icon who helped mainstream the punk style.



Dame Vivienne Westwood, the iconic British fashion designer who helped mainstream the punk style, has died, her fashion house has said. She was 81 years old. In a statement on Twitter on Thursday, Westwood representatives said the designer passed away “peacefully and surrounded by family” in Clapham, south London. “The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better,” the statement read. Vivienne Westwood (@FollowWestwood) December 29, 2022 Born as Vivienne Isabel Swire on April 8, 1941, Westwood grew up just outside Glossop, a county town in Derbyshire. She first worked as a teacher. Then in the early 1970s, she opened an independent clothing store, according to the BBCwhich still holds today. His business partner at the time went on to manage the Sex Pistols, and the band members were among the first to wear Westwood’s designs. While the band and others like them helped spread the punk lifestyle, Westwood’s work had a profound impact on the aesthetics of the subculture. Previously spoke with NPRMet Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton said of Westwood: “She introduced postmodernism. It was so influential from the mid-1970s.” Some of his early punk designs were controversial. As NPR reported, his designs included nude figure images, bondage details, and sometimes even offensive images like swastikas. she said she had no regrets in 2009. Later, she held her first fashion show in 1981 and quickly became known as the “godmother of punk”. Her runway looks included corsets, ruffled checks, loud slogans and striking animal prints. Naomi Campbell wears a Vivienne Westwood model in 1994.

Michel Arnaud/Getty Images



Her work was so groundbreaking that she became a lady for her fashionable services in 2006. In recent years, Westwood’s work has continued to impact pop culture. Celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo frequently represents the designerand Gen Z has turned some of Vivienne Westwood’s pieces into wardrobe staples. Olivia Rodrigo wears a Vivienne Westwood dress to the GRAMMY Awards on April 3, 2022.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



In the statement released Thursday, representatives for Westwood said the fashion icon “continued to do the things she loved,” like designing and creating art, “until the last moment.” “She has led an incredible life,” the statement read. “His innovation and impact over the past 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.” A post shared by Vivienne Westwood (@viviennewestwood) Westwood, who considered himself a Taoist, “always stood for justice and fairness and worked out a plan to save the world,” according to his representatives. Before her death, she called capitalism a ‘crime’, criticized the UK’s treatment of Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaksand urged others to help stop climate change. Westwood also created the Vivienne Foundation which honors the designer’s work, life and activism with her sons and granddaughter in 2022. A post shared by Vivienne Westwood (@viviennewestwood) Westwood is survived by her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler. In the statement shared with Insider, he said, “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We worked until the end and she gave me a lot to do. Thank you sweetie.”

