Comfortable and versatile winter dresses

At the height of winter, I want to be swaddled. In other words, I want to be wrapped head to toe in cashmere, wool, or a mix of the two, preferably in a setting where après-ski wear is the uniform. Most years, the best winter dresses to satisfy my craving for all things soft and blizzard-resistant are just as simple: warm, comfortable, and weather-appropriate.

But this year, I feel an urge to switch from simply comfy and cute winter dresses to something more thoughtful. The designers are there with me. Caroline Maguire, Fashion Director at Shopbop, says BAZAAR the latest range of long sleeve sweater dresses are more adventurous than previous seasons. While cuddly knits are always a winter staple, “We’re seeing designers play up this look effortlessly with bright colors and fun prints – the perfect way to brighten up the darkest days of winter!” she says.

Recognizing the tie-dye velvet of Proenza Schouler or the hypnotic stripes of Olivia Rubin is just the beginning. Outfit ideas involving even the most mesmerizing winter dresses can start and end with tights and a high boot – classic at best, stereotypical at worst. Maguire has a semi-controversial favorite style hack for something different: throwing on a sweater dress over jeans. “It’s the perfect way to refresh two classic silhouettes, not to mention that the layered look is essential for winter, adding dimension and extra warmth to an outfit,” she explains. If it’s a Y2k bridge too far, try tucking a thick sweater halfway into a belt over a tighter dress to play up the different shapes.

Once your pick of the 20 best winter dresses below has arrived, there’s a final universal layering tip that Maguire recommends: “Put on an oversized top coat and a pair of chunky, notched-soled boots to really lean on this comfortable but improved look.” Done and done.