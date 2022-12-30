The fashion designer dubbed ‘the godmother of punk’ was 81 – deadline





British fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood, who played a key role in bringing punk fashion into the mainstream, has died aged 81. No cause was given, but a tweet from her fashion house said she died “peacefully and surrounded” by her family in Clapham, South London. Westwood was an at times controversial punk and new wave designer in the 1970s and later dressed some of the biggest names in fashion. Her androgynous designs, slogan tees and irreverent attitude towards the establishment were her trademark, as was her activism to bring causes like climate change to the catwalk. The designer was named Dame for services to fashion in 2006. Westwood worked as a schoolteacher before opening the Let It Rock clothing store on King’s Road in Chelsea with her then-partner Malcolm McLaren. The company was later renamed Sex and in late 1975 when McLaren began leading a punk rock band of store regulars – the Sex Pistols. They wore Westwood and McLaren designs. She then worked as a costume designer for various television and film projects. She was also the subject of her own documentary, Westwood. “The only reason I’m trendy is to destroy the word ‘conformity,’” Westwood said in his 2014 biography. “Nothing is interesting to me unless there’s that element. “ She is survived by her husband and creative partner, Andreas Kronthaler.

