Menswear: 5 times young Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah posed casually in expensive designer outfits





Ghanaian actor Abraham Nii Attah has proven he deserves all the accolades as he continues to look dapper in all his photos

The award-winning young star always wears designer outfits ranging from Gucci shirts to Nike sneakers

Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah, famous for starring in Beasts Of No Nation with Idris Elba, has become an international style influencer. The young celebrity from the Greater Accra region of Ghana who currently lives in the United States of America always grabs attention with her stylish looks on Instagram. The style influencer spends a fraction of her earnings on designer brands as seen in all of her Instagram posts.

1. Abraham Attah wears a black Gucci t-shirt Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah is definitely living the celebrity lifestyle by sharing a beautiful photo from his apartment. He was pictured in a black tee and jeans with yellow sneakers to match the graphic on his shirt. 2. Abraham Attah goes horseback riding in a white t-shirt The style influencer has an active lifestyle when not learning or filming. With his friends, the top star went horseback riding as he looked dapper in a white tee and joggers. Abraham Attah wore trendy sneakers as proof that he is a fashion icon. 3. Abraham Attah poses with Saahene Osei in stylish outfits Young and wealthy friends Abraham Attah and Saahene Osei, the son of business tycoon Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, are two of the hottest celebrities on Instagram. Both style influencers love to spend on new sneaker collections to complete their look and, most importantly, flaunt on social media. 4. Abraham Attah goes shopping The Beasts of No Nation star wore a black jacket and jeans while fiddling with her phone in a clothing store. He styled his looks with white sneakers while showing off his new hairstyle. 5. Abraham Attah wears a stylish denim jacket Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah looked chic in a matching denim jacket with black jeans. He was spotted wearing a cross earring while flashing an infectious smile. Osei Kwame's son Despite: 5 times Saahene wore designer clothes and sneakers Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the son of a powerful businessman, Dr. Osei Kwame, Saahene Osei Independently leading a celebrity life. The Tema International School alum has posted numerous images of himself wearing fancy clothes and sneakers. Saahene Osei knows several famous people, including Abraham Attah of Beast of No Nations, a multi-award winning Ghanaian actor.

