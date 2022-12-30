Fashion
British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81 DW 29/12/2022
Vivienne Westwood died “peacefully and surrounded” by her family, her fashion house announced Thursday. She was 81 years old.
“The world needs people like Vivienne to change for the better,” her fashion house said on Instagram.
“She has led an incredible life. Her innovation and impact over the past 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.”
The cause of death has not been disclosed.
Her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said they “worked until the end and she gave me a lot to do”.
punk fashion queen
She began her fashion career in the 1970s and quickly rose to prominence with her avant-garde, punk-inspired designs.
A rebellious spirit characterized Westwood’s work even as she became synonymous with style as she shifted her focus from year to year.
“The only reason I’m trendy is to destroy the word ‘conformity,’” Westwood said in his 2014 biography. “Nothing is interesting to me unless there’s that element. “
Westwood once sent a topless Kate Moss down the runway munching on ice cream and nearly broke Naomi Campbell’s ankle when the model failed to stand on a pair of her platform heels nine inches.
Resolutely political designer
Instantly recognizable with her signature orange or white hair, Westwood has remained staunchly anti-establishment.
Climate change, pollution and his support for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange have all fueled the protest T-shirts or banners worn by his models on the catwalk.
“I’ve always had a political agenda,” Westwood said The Official fashion magazine in 2018. “I used fashion to challenge the status quo.”
“Stop buying clothes”
She was an outspoken critic of fast fashion and a pioneer in the use of ethical and sustainable materials in her collections.
“I just tell people to stop buying clothes,” she said.
“Why not protect this gift of life while we have it? I don’t think destruction is inevitable. Some of us would like to stop this and help people survive.”
This support for environmental causes eventually won him the apprehensive approval of the British establishment.
She has received numerous accolades for her contributions to the fashion industry throughout her career, including being named a Dame by Queen Elizabeth in 2006.
Tributes pour in for Westwood
Westwood’s death sparked an outpouring of condolences from fashion players, celebrities and activists.
A fellow designer called Westwood, “A completely unique and fearless forerunner”,
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said she was “a creative icon who helped cement the UK at the forefront of modern fashion”.
Boy George shared a photo of himself with Westwood on his Twitter page, remembering her as “the undisputed queen of British fashion”.
Fellow punk singer Billy Idol took to Facebook to say his death was “too much”. “She was so much a part of our lives, those who loved her fashion and cultural influences,” he wrote.
Stella Assange posted a message from her husband, Julian, who is being held in Belmarsh prison, “Vivienne was a Lady and a stalwart of the opposition. Bold, creative, thoughtful and a good friend. Britain’s best . She will be terribly missed by me and many others.”
The Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament called her “an inspiring campaigner for peace and the planet.”
Westwood is survived by her second husband, Austrian-born Andreas Kronthaler, and her two sons.
The first, fashion photographer Ben Westwood, was her son with Derek Westwood. The second, Joe Corre, his son with Malcolm McLaren, co-founded the high-end lingerie line Agent Provocateur.
