5 fashion controversies of 2022: Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe dress in the Balenciagas advertising campaign





New Delhi,

By Medha Chawla: As 2022 draws to a close, a look back at the eventful year that has passed, filled with significant events in the world of fashion. While there have been loads of iconic fashion moments that have us spellbound this year and flawless fashion trends that have ruled in 2022, there has also been a fair share of controversy in the fashion world. From Kanye Wests’ White Lives Matter t-shirt to the Balenciagas ad campaign featuring photos of kids posing with bondage teddy bears, here’s a rundown of 2022’s fashion controversies. KIM KARDASHIANS MARILYN MONROE MOMENT AT MET GALA Kim Kardashian sparked major controversy when she walked the Met Gala red carpet in Marilyn Monroes’ iconic see-through gown. The sensational see-through sparkly dress was worn by Monroe in 1962 for the Happy Birthday, Mr. President performance for John F. Kennedy. Kim reached out to Ripleys Believe It or Not museum in Orlando, where the iconic dress has been on display since it was purchased in 2016, to loan the dress for the Met Gala event. But the move was not well received by fans and she was even accused of damaging the dress. American designer Bob Mackie, who sketched the original dress, even criticized Kim and said her decision to wear the Monroes dress was a big mistake. Several before and after photos (showing rips along the back closure, missing sequins and crystals) of the dress also went viral on social media. However, the Kim and Ripleys museums denied any damage to the iconic dress in their respective statements. Kim said she only wore the dress for 3-4 minutes. Oh, and how she lost 7kg in 3 weeks to fit into the Met Gala dress was another controversial saga. BALENCIAGAS BONDAGE TEDDY BEARS ADVERT WITH CHILDREN Luxury fashion house Balenciaga has found itself at the mercy of the internet’s wrath over its controversial ad campaign which featured photos of children posing with teddy bears dressed in bondage gear. Furious netizens brutally slammed the brand for sexualizing children with the problematic campaign after which the brand issued an apology. Balenciaga brand ambassador Kim Kardashian also condemned the label and said she would reassess its relationship with the high-end luxury fashion house. As the controversy refused to die down, creative director Demna Gvasalia also offered a detailed personal apology and said he would NEVER intend to do so with a topic as horrific as the child abuse I sentenced. KANYE WESTS WHITE LIVES MATTER T-SHIRT It won’t be an overstatement to say that rapper, songwriter and fashion designer Kanye West has kept himself in controversial company throughout the year. In addition to garnering backlash for lashing out on social media against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kanye left many around the world furious when he showed up wearing a White Lives Matter t-shirt on his show during Paris Fashion Week. After fashion editor and stylist, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson criticized him for the move, he hit back at her and drew further criticism. Following his behavior which snowballed into an internet uproar, model Gigi Hadid also reacted to the controversy and called him a bully and a joke. Fashion brands such as Balenciaga and Adidas have also cut ties with Kanye West after the rapper and designer made anti-Semitic comments. WHEN DIOR ASKED VALENTINO FOR COMPENSATION A creation from the Valentino collection on the Spanish Steps (Photo: Reuters) During Paris Fashion Week in July, Italian luxury fashion house Valentino showcased its couture collection in the Spanish Steps. The show ended up blocking access to Dior’s flagship store for most of the day. In a move that grabbed headlines, Dior demanded compensation for lost revenue and disruption. However, the request was subsequently withdrawn. BANKSY AND GUESS Screenshot of Banky’s Instagram post. In another major fashion controversy, famous street artist Banksy asked his nearly 12 million Instagram followers to shoplift from the fashion brand’s Guesss store in Regent Street, London . He claimed the brand was selling a collection of clothing featuring his designs, including his “Flower Thrower” design, without his permission.

