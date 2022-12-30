Why was Bella Hadid voted best dressed of 2022?





NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Bella Hadid is seen at Tribeca on October 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images There are paparazidal celebrities on the wires every day. We see a constant rotation of names like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and even Hadid’s older sister, Gigi. But Bella seems to perpetually drive commerce and drive viral trends in a particularly rabid way. The Hadid Effect is that the 26-year-old model has come up with a street style algorithm that no other celebrity has been able to accomplish. She or perhaps her stylist/personal shopper/consultant knows the art of laissez-faire dressing randomly chic, which ultimately makes her approachable and her look feels approachable because it is. In this seemingly last-minute pizza look, the recipe for sweet spot style is present: there’s the vintage-or-can’t-get-it factor (that ole OC leather jacket and the retro graphic T-shirt), the carefree, just-thrown-this-on addition (tight-whites), and the hot red big brand piece (those Uggs platforms). The set is the perfect concoction of both commercial accessibility and rare repeatable parts, at least aesthetically. Anyone can find a great oversized leather jacket and a funky graphic tee; anyone can catchsomeversion of an Ugg, although it may not be the iteration of the sold-out mini-platform. Then there is the vintage facet. Like Hadid, the whole world can’t get enough of vintage right now, but there’s a difference in how Hadid and other celebrities choose to wear vintage. Many celebrities have gone to great lengths to nail a rare Galliano number or an archive Roberto Cavalli skirt. After all, vintage has become the way du jour for celebrities to announce that they now have a place in the fashion sphere. Now we see TikTok queen-turned-pop-star Addison Rae, relatively new to the fashion world, attending a LACMA event where guests are exclusively in Gucci and she’s wearing a vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer couture gown. We’ve seen similar moves from Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande, Simi Haze, and more. Vintage has become a visual statement that celebrities use to signal that I’m different and have a fashion point of view, when in reality, they’re all starting to look alike. Ultimately, when many celebrities attempt to break into the fashion world via vintage, it seems vacant because they have no substantive connection to the clothes they wear. Their vintage grails are starting to look like anything and everything.

