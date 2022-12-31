Dame Vivienne Westwood’s most iconic and rebellious fashion moments





Mike MarslandGetty Images Fashion icon, eco pioneer and mother of punk Dame Vivienne Westwood has sadly passed away ‘peacefully’, aged 81, after a six-decade career that saw her change the way we live. dress ourselves – and think about fashion – forever. Here we take a look back at some of the designer’s legendary creations numerous iconic and fabulously rebellious fashion moments over the years, from the sans-culotte at Buckingham Palace to the unforgettable Naomi Cambell show. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Steve Jones, Alan Jones, Chrissie Hynde, Jordan and Vivienne Westwood at the iconic Westwood boutique named ‘SEX’ on Kings Road in London. 2 London Fashion Week, October 1981 Vivienne Westwood made her London Fashion Week debut with her now legendary “Pirates” collection, created in collaboration with her then-partner Malcolm McLaren. 3 Paris fashion week, 1990 Models kiss on the catwalk during Vivienne Westwood’s ‘Portrait’ fashion show, which featured corset designs printed in 18th-century French paintings. 4 Buckingham Palace, 1992 Vivienne Westwood receiving her OBE from the Queen without panties is the perfect example of her punk-rock and anti-establishment spirit. 5 Paris Fashion Week, March 1993 Naomi Campbell walks the catwalk during Vivienne Westwood’s ‘Anglomania’ fashion show in 1993, wearing a pair of nine-inch Gillie heels which are now on display at the V&A. 6 Paris Fashion Week, October 1993 Kate Moss walks for Vivienne Westwood’s SS94 “Café Society” fashion show topless and eating Magnum ice cream, wearing pink wedge heels, a mini skirt, a pearl necklace and a Napoleon-style hat. 7 Paris Fashion Week, 1994 Carla Bruni wears a faux fur coat with matching bikini thong for Vivienne Westwood’s AW94 show. 8 Paris Fashion Week, 1994 Naomi Campbell models in the Vivienne Westwood AW94 ‘On Liberty’ fashion show in Paris, wearing a corseted tartan dress, headpiece and argyle print leggings. 9 Paris Fashion Week, March 1995 Kate Moss walked for Vivienne Westwood’s “Vive La Cocotte” collection show in 1995-1996 wearing a fluffy white Angora rabbit. ten “Sex & The City: the movie”, 2008 Vivienne Westwood hit the big screen and became the ultimate wedding reference when Carrie Bradshaw chose a larger-than-life corset for her ill-fated marriage to Mr Big. 11 Paris Fashion Week, March 2009 Pamela Anderson walks the runway for Vivienne Westwood’s Fall/Winter 2009 show. 12 London Fashion Week, September 2012 Westwood walked to close out her Red Label SS13 show, wearing hot pants and a t-shirt calling for a climate revolution. 13 “Fashmob”, September 2015 Vivienne Westwood staged an epic ‘Fash Mob’ on the streets of London ahead of her SS16 Red Label show, with models carrying signs reading ‘Climate Revolution’, ‘Austerity Is A Crime’ and ‘Politicians Are Criminals’. 14 Paris Fashion Week, February 2020 Bella Hadid wears a sheer white lace wedding dress at the Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 20-21 show. 15 Protest at Old Bailey, July 2020 Dame Vivienne Westwood staged a memorable protest outside the Old Bailey, dressed head to toe in yellow inside a gigantic birdcage to make a statement against the illegal extradition of Julian Assange to the US . Clementine Jackson

digital fashion editor

Clementina Jackson is ELLE UK’s Acting Digital Fashion Editor, covering everything from celebrity style and industry news to the latest trends.

