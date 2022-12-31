Iconic fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies at 81

Iconic fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, whose clothes defined the infamous British punk era of the 1970s, who died Thursday at the age of 81, confirmed her eponymous brand on instagram.

Westwood died peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, south London, according to a statement. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book and changing the world for the better, the brand’s statement read. She led an incredible life. Its innovation and impact over the past 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.

Westwood’s career took off when she started making clothes for SEX, the daring London boutique she owned with her future husband Malcolm McLaren that quickly became a cornerstone of the emerging punk music scene. Torn t-shirts, intentionally ragged sweaters, seams and tags on the outside of garments, and over-the-top construction became his signature style.

The couple used fashion to shock, irritate and provoke a reaction, but also to inspire change, punk musician Viv Albertine wrote in her memoir, saying the clothes reflected the kind of music she was trying to make in life. ‘era. It’s okay not to be perfect, to show how your life and spirit works in your songs and your clothes.

As designs by Westwood and McClarens paraded the catwalks in London and Paris, and her clothes dressed the likes of the Sex Pistols, she cemented her reputation as a bona fide rebel, impersonating Margaret Thatcher on a cover of flavors who shouted This woman was once a punk.

In 1992, when she received an OBE award from Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace, she wore nothing but sheer pantyhose under her skirt, resulting in an outrageous and legendary photo.

Dame Vivienne Westwood was an extraordinary talent: an innovative and influential designer, and an iconoclast who pursued all her beliefs and passions with rare fervor, said Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Cond Nast’s US Vogue Global Chief Content Officer, in a press release sent to The Daily Beast. One of my favorite Costume Institute shows, Anglomania, celebrated British fashion, but it was really a celebration of Vivienne. She was at the heart of it all, the designer that every designer wanted to meet at the Gala. She was a provocateur, and one with a deep understanding of what made her homeland tick: that uniquely British blend of history, class, gender, romance and tradition, which she worked into the most magical clothes. and the most imaginative.

Westwood was too good, too inventive for the Britain of the late 1970s and 1980s in which she became famous, or that notorious era. There was a memorable BBC chat appearance Woganthis edition was hosted not by Sir Terry, but by Sue Lawley in which Westwood exhibited his most recent creations, Time Machine: beautifully tailored and wittily subversive creations combining his visions of punk and Britishness.

The audience and Lawley were derogatory, audibly and viciously. It was the simplest, most philistine, and most familiar thing of the time: patronizing and dismissing Dame Vivienne as a pantomime eccentric, joking about how unbearable the clothes were.

Westwood was treated with derision, not with the respect his creations and visionary genius deserved. Rightly, and very politely considering the atmosphere she was in, she said she would end the segment if this reaction continued.

Time and his commitment to fashion, design and his environmental campaign have solidified his reputation and status as a leader not just in British fashion design, but design in general.

In 2006, Daily Beast editor and writer Tim Teeman got to know Dame Vivienne more personally. She agreed to design something for The Times of London, where he later worked: a bird-shaped badge that readers could cut out and wear to support the England team at the 2006 World Cup. The problem was that the bird looked more like a huge penis steering wheel than the words of the boss. Could Dame Vivienne make it less phallus? Negotiations, rather hilarious negotiations, began.

Glad to say the end result still looked, fabulously, like a giant flying penis with dangling balls and so that was it Time readers were given a very special badge to wear for that year’s World Cup.

Dame Vivienne never stopped doing things her way, it was no shock for shock, it all came naturally. She simply expressed herself as the finest example of a restless and mischievous creative spirit.

Last year, her husband Andreas Kronthaler, 56, said Westwood still ran the brand and worked every day, even at the age of 80.

Vivienne still has the same bite and energy, he said The Guardian, although a bit slower. But I still rely on her totally: she’s the only person I trust to say when something is going well, the only adviser and guide I can follow.