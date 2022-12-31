7 Cool Things I Bought in the Girls’ Section in 2022 That Made Guys Go Bhai Kaha Se Laya

First off, this isn’t another one of your heavy fashion pieces on gender neutral clothing. So please don’t get overwhelmed already and say hello to your friendly fashion editor at MensXP who not only has a sense of words but also of style.

After the great fear of COVID, 2022 has entered our lives as a much kinder and socially much more engaging year for us.

That said, it naturally brought events and opportunities that gave us the chance to play our A-game more often.

So I did

and along the way I also made some really suave and sensible purchases in the girls section. Because why not!

After all, why would it only be okay for girls to steal our oversized hoodies and t-shirts, right boys!

It’s almost 2023 and about the time when us men wear what we want.

And trust me, it’s a lot less taboo and cooler than you might think.

On that note, here are 7 things I bought in the girls’ section in 2022 that got a lot of men Brother, where did you get it?

1. A very fluid scarf from H&M





Instagram/Kratagya Rathore

I picked out this caramel brown scarf right off the rack in July and it wasn’t until October, when I attended Lakm Fashion Week 2022, that I really thought about doing something with it.

I styled it as a chic shirt with my all black look on the last day of fashion week.

I tied the ends of one side of the scarf behind my neck and let the fabric flow over my body giving it the flattering feel of a silk shirt. I layered my corduroy shirt over it and paired it with men’s culotte shorts from Zara.

An ear cuff, a gold bracelet, a sporty black G-shock watch and a pair of chunky leopard print shoes from Koovs completed my look.

2. A green knit sweater from Urbanic





Instagram/Kratagya Rathore

Now listen Urban is just a women’s shopping site, but believe me, they have some really sharp stuff that men can really include in their wardrobe.

Christmas was coming up and I really wanted something green and weird, so Urbanic’s sponsored ads kept popping up on my Instagram feed. Two minutes of browsing and I had a WISH LIST ready.

I recently wore this sweater with my brown baggy cargos and neon white Westside sneakers for a casual coffee outing with a friend.

3. Forever 21 Distressed Denims





Instagram/Kratagya Rathore



Instagram/Kratagya Rathore

I bought these badass flared jeans from the fall 2022 collection at forever 21. The denims have a very signature HUEMN vibe and go with anything understated and basic.

Side note: Minimalism is the key to dressing chic.

I wore them to my office Diwali party (yes I work in a cool office and it was a club night so no ethnic wear) and styled them with a gray polo shirt and black trainers from Zara.

4. Shiny Mandarin Shirt from H&M





Instagram/Kratagya Rathore

I love my linens and also something fresh and if you’re also someone who gravitates towards a bit of a relaxed fit, you have to try some basic shirts from the women’s collection. You will be surprised and you will be spoiled for choice, believe me.

I styled it with my brown cargos and a very playful pair of Zara sandals that complimented the color of my shirt.

To amp up my look, I flanked my Shantanu and Nikhil fanny pack and tucked in shirt panel for effortless casual style.

5. Purple Fur Sweater by ASOS





Instagram/Kratagya Rathore

It’s your fashion clue to buy anything purple this season.

That said, we also understand that purchases of ASOS can seem a little intimidating to most of us and believe me, I’m no different.

A smart tip is to always wait for the sale season and choose items that are 50% off or more wisely. This way, it will offset any customs charges you may have to pay once the order arrives in India.

Going back to my comfy purple sweater that resembles one of Aishwarya Rais’ infamous looks at Cannes, believe me, that was the idea.

I chose it from the unisex section and paired it with my regular fit white jeans and trainers for a carol party I hosted last weekend at my house.

6. Wide Leg Gray Pants





Instagram/Kratagya Rathore

Flare pants and wide leg jeans are all right now and it’s not Ranveer Singh and Vijay Verma alone hopping on the trend.

This one was a total steal and I bought them for just Rs 899 from H&M.

They are super versatile and complement a sharp look just about as well as they go with a casual look.

I wore them earlier this month to a cocktail party at a friends wedding and no one could tell I picked them from the women’s section.

I kept it monotonous for a sharp look and teamed it with a pleated black dress shirt and my Blackberry gray plaid waistcoat and formal black shoes from Red ribbon.



7. A super chic cardigan from H&M





Instagram/Kratagya Rathore



Instagram/Kratagya Rathore

Yes, the good old grandpa vests are back on the ledge and if you haven’t introduced a few to your winter wardrobethis is your signal.

This is one of my favorite looks of the season that I created for a Christmas dinner with friends.

I wore it over my black corduroy shirt and paired the look with outer stitched pants from Fugazee. Additionally, I added some gold safety pins to the sleeve cuffs and collars to satiate my main character’s energy.

The bottom line



There you go guys, my 7 fun things I picked from the women’s section in 2022.

Let’s not take our clothes so seriously and let’s have more fashion fun in 2023.

Cheers!