See Celebrities Who Are Embracing the Little Black Dress Trend: The Photos

Credit: Shutter (2) Celebrities Wearing Little Black Dresses: Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, Lizzo and More: Pictures A classic forever! Whether it’s a simple slip or a shimmering dress, the little black dress will always remain in style. Coco Chanel pioneered the design in 1926, creating the LBD to be simple, affordable, and a staple in every woman’s closet. Over the decades, the classic cut has always been appreciated and has evolved into thousands of different models. Iconic celebrities over the decades including Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Paris Hilton, Kendall Jenner, Lizzo and more have all sported the fashionable look. One of the most legendary LBDs is Princess Diana’s Revenge Dress. The Royal donned the Christina Stambolian dress in June 1994, the same night King Charles III admitted to having had an affair with Queen consort Camilla on TV. The off-the-shoulder mini dress featured a sweetheart neckline and a bodycon fit. Diana paired the showstopper with sheer tights, black heels and an extravagant choker made from a sapphire stone surrounded by diamonds and set with three pearl necklaces. olivia rodrigue is also a big fan of the little black dress. In July 2022, the Drivers License singer stunned in a Nensi Dojaka outfit at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series first. The strappy piece featured a bandeau top and a cutout exposing her toned torso. She added a little edginess to the number with a Dior leather and chain choker. To finish the look, she wore a bright red lip, shimmery eyeshadow and platform pumps. The Brutal entertainer was seen wearing another black mini dress in August 2022 while strolling in New York City. The strap dress featured lace cups and delicate spaghetti straps. She styled the number with black loafers, white socks and a matching bag. For glam, the Brutal singer rocked another winged lipstick and eyeliner look. Her fingernails matched her pout and were also painted scarlet. Another notable set was Blake Livelys held at the 2019 Peoples Choice Awards when she put a scintillating spin on vintage design. Elie Saab’s masterpiece had a sheer bodice, exposing the Gossip Girl alum bra underneath. Her sleeves and skirt were made of sequins and even had a dangling garland-like fringe. To spice up the look even more, the Brotherhood of Traveling Pants the star added silver pumps and dangling earrings. The little black dress is constantly evolving, so let’s take a look back at the best designs of all time. Keep scrolling to see the most memorable dresses: Credit: Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram Kristin Cavallari Elegant and quirky! the Laguna Beach alum took a mirror selfie in December 2022 while wearing a gorgeous off-the-shoulder bodycon dress. Cavallari styled her hair in beachy waves and added a gold watch and rings to the ensemble. Credit: Shutterstock Hailey Bieber In August 2022, the Rhode Beauty founder was seen in Los Angeles on a date with her husband justin bieber while wearing a Wardrobe.NYC outfit. Hailey completed the look with Balenciaga sunglasses and tall Gia Borghini boots. Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock olivia rodrigue Just his style! The “Good 4 U” singer wore a Nensi Dojaka dress to the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Premiere in July 2020. Credit: Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock Kendall Jenner The reality star was seen at Milan Fashion Week 2020 in a Reformation LBD. She added burgundy Dorateymur boots to the number and a hot pink bag to spice up the look even more. Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock Lizzo Hot and dangerous! The “About Damn Time” singer donned a shiny black dress with feather trim on the skirt and sleeves at the Spotify Best New Artist 2020 party. She added some sparkle to her cut with a custom Bienen clutch. Davis. Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock Miley Cyrus The “Plastic Hearts” singer sported a Francesco Scognamiglio outfit at the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala. The mini dress featured long sleeves, shoulder pads and lots of sequins. Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock Blake Lively Glamorous and sparkling! The blonde beauty turned heads in an Elie Saab gown at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards. Credit: Image News Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Selena Gomez Simple and sexy! The “My Mind & Me” singer looked very stylish in a Jacquemus masterpiece in 2017 In the style Awards. To spice up the look, Gomez paired the ensemble with smoky eyeshadow and accessorized with hoop earrings, chunky rings and peep toe heels. Credit: Gregory Pace/EIB/Shutterstock Beyonce The “Cuff It” singer shone in a sparkly short-sleeved ensemble at the 2014 Topshop store opening in New York City. Her hair was styled in beach curls and she looked glamorous and sweet for the night. Credit: Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Shutterstock Taylor Swift Beautiful in black! The "Bejeweled" singer wore a David Koma dress with a cutout detail to iHeartRadio's 2012 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Swift finished the look with her signature red lip.

