Owls mount late comeback to defeat North Texas 50-46 – UNIVERSITY PRESS





The Owls closed the game on a 13-0 streak to extend their winning streak to 11 straight games.

FAU Men’s Basketball (12-1, 2-0 C-USA) defeated University of North Texas Mean Green (12-3, 0-1 C-USA) 50-46 on Thursday night, making a comeback to win their 11th in a row. Game. “It was a good old fashioned rock fight,” said head coach Dusty May. “We are very proud of the efforts of our guys. Sophomore center Vladislav Goldin had a stellar night on both sides of the court. He finished the game with a strong stat line of 11 points and 18 rebounds. Second-year guard Johnell Davis also had a solid performance Thursday night that consisted of nine points and nine rebounds. Senior guard Michael Forrest and second-year forward Alijah Martin also combined for 18 points. While shooting 30% from the field and 13% from three-point range as a team, the Owls still managed to get the job done electrically. The Owls played a decent first half, holding a 26-22 lead before halftime. After a shaky second half, their lead slipped to a 46-37 deficit with five minutes left in the game. The Owls’ comeback came against a North Texas team that is second in the nation in score defense, as they left the Mean Green scoreless in the remaining 5:24 of the game. North Texas managed to make a 13-0 run in the last five minutes of regulation. Trailing by one point with a minute left in regulation, junior guard Bryan Greenlee sank a clutch three-pointer to put FAU ahead 48-46 with 56 seconds left. Senior guard Michael Forrest made a pair of free throws one possession later to secure the Owls victory. North Texas is itself an elite defensive team, they are physical and aggressive. Our men responded. Especially for us, being a team renowned for their skill and attacking spirit, for us to build a win like this is a testament to what we are capable of going forward,” May said. The Owls will now prepare to host the University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) Blazers (11-2, 2-0 C-USA) on Monday, January 5 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN+. Jahsheem Benjamin is a contributing writer at University Press. For more information regarding this story or others, email [email protected] or tweet it @JBenzzofficial.

