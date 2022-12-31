Fashion
Vivienne Westwood, fashion designer, 1941-2022
Vivienne Westwood once said: You have a more interesting life if you wear awesome clothes. His own life testified to the theory.
The great fashion iconoclast, who died aged 81, began her career as a schoolteacher but would go on to transform the way young Britons and much of the world dressed.
Along with then Sex Pistols bandmate and manager Malcolm McLaren, she established the look of punk in the mid-1970s. And in doing so, she also changed conceptions of how clothing could be used to express or , in the case of Westwoods, rejecting social and political norms and shaping group identity.
[She] not only defined an era, but shaped subsequent generations’ reactions to the world around them, both aesthetically and ideologically, FT menswear critic Alexander Fury wrote in his book. Vivienne Westwood fashion show: the complete collections.
His work routinely challenged convention. She sent frayed and distressed garments to the catwalks during the 1980s, and dreamed up lavish French Rococo-inspired collections as fashion shifted towards minimalism in the 1990s.
She was insatiably curious about historic British clothing, often incorporating Irish linens and Scottish tartans and tweeds into her designs. In this she influenced the work of later designers, including John Galliano and the late Lee Alexander McQueen.
But later it was her activism, rather than her clothes, that grabbed the headlines. In 2015 she drove to the home of then-Prime Minister David Cameron in an armored vehicle to protest his government’s fracking policy, and in 2020 locked herself in a cage birdhouse to protest the proposed extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assanges to the United States. She was also an outspoken critic of capitalism even as her own fashion business grew, with stores in a dozen countries.
His rebellion sometimes took a humorous turn. She showed up without panties to receive her OBE at Buckingham Palace in 1992.
Vivienne Isabel Swire, the daughter of a factory worker and cotton weaver, was born in Derbyshire in 1941 and taught primary school for five years.
She met McLaren in the early 1960s after separating from her first husband Derek Westwood and taught herself how to cut, drape and sew. In 1971, the duo began to sell their creations in the heart of the British bourgeois establishment, at 430 Kings Road in Chelsea, in a shop first called Let It Rock. The Sex Pistols wore their clothes, and as they rose to fame in the mid-1970s, so did Westwood and McLaren.
The Teddy Boy clothes of their early years gave way to designs inspired by sexual fetishism, bondage pants with a crotch zipper, black and red rubber maid dresses, spiked stilettos .
Westwood and McLaren enjoyed shocking the public and succeeded: T-shirts and muslin shirts printed with provocative printed slogans led to their prosecution under the Obscene Publications Act. In response, they renamed their store Sex.
It was a question of breaking all the values, she recalled of these first designs, all the taboos of a world so cruel and unjust, badly managed and corrupt.
The pairs entered haute couture in 1981 with the launch of their first catwalk collection, Pirate, which was inspired by portraits from the 17th and 18th centuries and launched the new romantic look that would sweep the fashion world.
In the late 1980s, she was, according to John Fairchild, editor of Womens Wear Daily, one of the six most important designers in fashion. In his 1989 memoir chic savages, Fairchild has described her as the designer of designers… copied by French and Italian avant-garde designers because she is the Alice in Wonderland of fashion and her clothes are wonderfully crazy.
In 1988, she met fashion student Andreas Kronthaler. They co-designed her Spring/Summer 1991 collection, and in 1992 they married.
Later, Kronthaler took full responsibility for the collections, which he always dedicated to Westwood and drew inspiration from his archives. During her shows, she sat in the front row where, each season, he offered her a bouquet of flowers before bowing.
I will continue with Vivienne in my heart, Kronthaler said in a statement. We worked through to the end and she gave me a lot to do.
Her family said they plan to launch the Vivienne Foundation next year to honor, protect and continue the legacy of Vivienne’s life, design and activism. The non-profit organization will focus on issues related to climate change, war, human rights and capitalism.
