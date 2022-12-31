Mandy Moore rocks plunging red dress in new Instagram photos after caring for sick toddler

Mandy Moore wore a plunging red dress on Friday when she posted sultry new photos on Instagram, giving her 5.5 million followers a very glamorous look.

The This Is Us star, 38, who recently revealed her incredible postpartum body two months after giving birth, slipped into the low-cut design and swept up her bathroom at home.

Mandy appeared to be feeling better in the footage, which was released just after documenting the care of her sick toddler and newborn baby.

“When your friends at @rodarte send you a beautiful dress in this color you need to document it,” Moore wrote, captioning her gorgeous collection of photos.

The Rodarte creation fits the star 47 yards down perfectly, hugging her toned upper body and flowing elegantly around her waist and slender legs.

With her glossy crimson lips and glossy brunette waves, Mandy struck a series of fun and seductive poses for the camera.

The actress gave fans a glimpse of her bathroom with the images, showing off her luxurious tub as she swirled barefoot on polished wood.

Red heart emojis filled Moore’s comments section, with Rodarte and his close friend Rachel Bilson leading the way.

‘Absolutely beautiful as always!’ wrote one fan, echoing the sentiments of many others.

But Mandy’s moment of glamor came after her tough week as a mom.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, the Because I Said So star shared a checklist of three harsh realities.

“Toddler with the flu and croup,” she wrote. ‘Household exhausted. Trying to keep the newborn baby and myself healthy and breastfeeding around the clock.’

Mandy and her husband, Dawes singer Taylor Goldsmith, 37, share two adorable children, August “Gus” Harrison, who turns two in February, and Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, two months.

Mandy then shared a pair of photos that proved her two boys could practically be twins.

Her first image showed 2-month-old ‘Ozzie’ sleeping peacefully while the next photo was a flashback of her toddler ‘Gus’ at the ‘same age’.

The genes are obviously very strong, as any fan would have a hard time discerning that the cute photos are actually two different babies.

Mandy’s candid story continued with a selfie of her standing makeup-free in front of a mirror, wearing floral leggings after a morning workout.

Captioning the pic, the License to Wed star wrote: ‘And I still love those @thisisthegreat X @eddiebauer leggings that I never got to wear because I was [pregnant emoji] when they came out.