Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81
Vivienne Westwood,an influential fashion maverick who played a key role in the punk movement, died Thursday at age 81.
The eponymous Westwood fashion house announced her death on social media platforms, saying she passed away peacefully. A cause was not disclosed.
Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book and changing the world for the better, the statement said.
Westwood’s career in fashion began in the 1970s when her radical approach to urban street style took the world by storm. But she continued a long career marked by a series of triumphant parades and museum exhibitions.
The Westwood name became synonymous with style and attitude even as she changed focus from year to year, her range was vast and her work never predictable.
As her stature grew, she seemed to transcend fashion. The young woman who had scorned the British establishment eventually became one of its stars, even though she kept her hair dyed that signature bright orange hue.
Andrew Bolton, curator of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum in New York, said Westwood and Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren, his former partners gave the punk movement a look, a style, and it was so radical that he was breaking with everything that had happened in the past.
Torn shirts, safety pins, provocative slogans,” Bolton said. “She introduced postmodernism. He was so influential from the mid-70s. The punk movement never went away, it’s now part of our fashion vocabulary. Its mainstream now.
Westwood’s long career was full of contradictions: she was a lifelong rebel repeatedly honored by Queen Elizabeth II. She dressed like a teenager even in her 60s and became a vocal advocate for the fight against climate change,planetary doom warning.
In her punk days, Westwoods’ clothes were often intentionally shocking: T-shirts decorated with drawings of naked boys and bondage pants with sadomasochistic overtones were standard fare in her popular London boutiques. But Westwood was able to go from punk to high fashion without missing a beat, pursuing her career without lapsing into self-caricature.
She was always trying to reinvent fashion. His work is provocative, transgressive. It is deeply rooted in the English tradition of pastiche, irony and satire. She’s very proud of her English, and she always sends it, Bolton said.
One such controversial design featured a swastika, an inverted image of Jesus Christ on the cross, and the word Destroy. In an autobiography written with Ian Kelly, she said it meantin a statement againstpoliticians torturing people, quoting Chile’s Augusto Pinochet. When asked if she regretted the swastika in a2009 interview with Time magazine,Westwood said no.
I don’t, because we were just saying to the older generation, we don’t accept your values or your taboos, and you’re all fascists, she replied.
She approached her work with enthusiasm in her early years, but later seemed to tire of the clamor and buzz. After decades of creating, she sometimes spoke wistfully of going beyond fashion to be able to focus on environmental issues and educational projects.
Fashion can be so boring, she told The Associated Press after showing off one of her new collections at a 2010 show. I try to find something else to do.
While other designers of his day struggled to woo Gen Zers, Westwoods’ embrace of his punk rock roots and activism helped his designs find a niche with younger clients.
A Westwood triple-pearl choker set with the house’s orb logo has even been dubbed the TikTok necklace, with dozens of influencers drawn to its mix of classic elegance and punk panache.
His parades were always the fanciest events, attracting stars from the glittering world of film, music and television who wanted to bask in Westwoods glory. But she has always spoken out against consumerism and conspicuous consumption, even urging people not to buy her expensive and beautifully crafted clothes.
I just tell people, stop buying clothes, she said. Why not protect this gift of life while we have it? I do not take the attitude that destruction is inevitable. Some of us would like to stop this and help people survive.
Westwood’s activism has spread tosupport Wikileaks founder Julian Assangeposing in a giant birdcage in 2020 to try to prevent his extradition to the United States. She even hasdesigned the dress Stella Moris wore when she married Assangelast March in a London prison.
Westwood was self-taught, with no formal training in fashion. She told Marie Claire magazine that she learned to make her own clothes as a teenager by following patterns. When she wanted to sell 1950s-style clothes in her first boutique, she found old clothes in markets and took them apart to figure out the fit and construction.
Westwood was born in the village of Glossop, Derbyshire on April 8, 1941. Her family moved to London in 1957 and she attended art school for one term.
She met McLaren in the 1960s while working as a schoolteacher after separating from her first husband, Derek Westwood. She and McLarenopened a small shop in Chelsea in 1971,the end of the Swinging London era inaugurated by the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.
The store changed name and focus several times, operating as SEX Westwood and McLaren was fined in 1975 for indecent exposure there and Worlds End and Seditionaries.
Among the employees at their store was Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock, who called Westwood a unique, driven, determined and talented woman in a statement to The Associated Press.
He said it was a privilege to have rubbed shoulders with her in the mid-70s during the birth of punk and the global waves he created that continue to reverberate and resonate today for the disaffected, the trendy and wise around the world.
Vivienne is gone and the world is already a less interesting place,tweeted Chrissie Hyndethe Pretenders singer and another former employee.
Westwood moved into a new type of design with her Pirates collection, shown at her first runway show in 1981. This breakthrough is credited with taking Westwood in a more traditional direction, showing her interest in incorporating historic British designs into clothing. contemporaries.
It was also a milestone in an ongoing rapprochement between Westwood and the fashion world. The rebel eventually became one of its most famous stars, known for reinterpreting the opulent dresses of the past and often drawing inspiration from 18th century paintings.
But she still found ways to shock: her Statue of Liberty corset in 1987 is remembered as the start of the underwear-as-outerwear trend.
She eventually branched out into a range of business ventures, including an alliance with Italian designer Giorgio Armani, and developed her Red Label ready-to-wear line, her more exclusive Gold Label line, a clothing collection for men and perfumes called Boudoir and Libertine. Westwood stores have opened in New York, Hong Kong, Milan and several other major cities.
She was named designer of the year by the British Fashion Council in 1990 and 1991.
Her rocky relationship with the British establishment is perhaps best illustrated by her 1992 trip to Buckingham Palace to receive an Order of the British Empire medal: she wore no underwear and posed for photographers. in a way that made it perfectly clear.
Apparently the Queen was not offended: Westwood was invited back to receive the even more auspicious designation of Dame Commander of the British Empire, the female equivalent of a knighthood in 2006.
Westwood is survived by her second husband,Austrian-born designer Andreas Kronthalerwho had taken over the design of her main collection alongside her own fashion line, and her two children.
Her son with Derek Westwood is fashion photographer Ben Westwood. The second, Joe Corre his son with McLaren co-founded the high-end lingerie line Agent Provocateur andonce burned what he said was a collection of punk memorabiliaworth millions: punk was never, was never meant to be nostalgic, he said.
