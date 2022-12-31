Jennifer Lopez’s Vacation Dress Featured a Trendy Necklace





This holiday season has seen a lot of festive outfits, but Jennifer Lopez’s non-traditional take was truly standout.

Instead of opting for the typical choices of red, green and tartan, the Marry me the actress celebrated in a shiny teal satin dress printed with deep burgundy bows and the icing on the cake was the statement collar. The bold, sharp detail featured a single red flower embroidered on each side and gave the look a fun touch of sophistication and flair.

Lopez styled the ensemble with red pumps, flower-shaped earrings and a bold red lip, which she captured in a selfie posted on Instagram. In another snap, she posed next to her Christmas tree, her dress matching her ornaments perfectly, it’s like she planned it or something!



The wraparound ruffle and cuffed sleeves of the dress are just eye-catching, but it’s really the collar here that does the cutting. Plus, other celebrities have embraced the trend as well. Earlier in the year, Hilary Duff wore a playful gingham dress with a Peter Pan collar, and Kate Middleton paid tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana by cooking in a blouse accented with an oversized ruffled collar . More recently, Netflix Wednesday reminded us of the power of the fashionable collar with Wednesday Addams’ timeless, slightly preppy uniforms.

So if you’re looking to add a collared top or dress to your wardrobe, check out the options we’ve rounded up inspired by J.Lo, starting at $22.

There is this Polka Dot Fit and Flare Dress by Allegra K which features cuff and collar details like Lopez’s exuberant ensemble. It comes in several different colors, including burgundy, navy, and black, and is made from 100% polyester. Plus, the $35 dress that has a “perfect fit” and is “effortlessly comfortable” and “adorable” according to a buyerhas a hidden side zipper that doesn’t distract from its overall design.

Amazon



Buy it! Allegra K Peter Pan Dress, $34.99; amazon.com

If you’re not really looking for a new dress, opt for a collared sweater instead. This option on sale from Amazon definitely looks like something the one and only Wednesday Addams would wear, as the long sleeve sweatshirt comes in black and has a white peter pan collar, ribbed hem and wave detailing to the cuffs. This sweater has a looser fit and is meant to be hand washed only, according to the brand. And if you’re looking to add a little more color to your wardrobe, the sweater is also available in pink, wine, light blue and grey.

Buyers noted the warmth and quality of the top, and a reviewer said they “got so many compliments” when they wore it too.

Amazon



Buy it! Minibee Crew Neck Knitted Sweater, $26.99 (original $52.99); amazon.com

While a statement necklace isn’t technically an accessory, you can spruce up an outfit faster than most jewelry. And above all, it is so easy to wear. Check out more of our favorite dresses and collared tops below so you can start the new year on trend.

