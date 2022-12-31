The scoop on sparkling wine isn’t just for New Year’s Eve anymore

A very interesting thing has happened in the vast world of wine over the past few years. Sparkling wine is becoming both tastier and more accessible, especially here in the United States. Thanks to a spike in production and some wisdom gained over time, now may be the best time to investigate America’s response to champagne.

These days, we’re into everything from entry-level sparkling to high-end products made in the Champagne style. It comes in all shapes and sizes, from sparkling rosé wine to sparkling white wine and everything in between. We give him the full wine treatment, exploring how terroir plays into the genre of wine and experimenting with ratios of different grapes. If you love sparkling wines, now is the time to dive in.

The pionneers

MUG practically invented reasonably priced sparkling wine in this country. The California producer has been making sparkling alcohol since 1882. Tara Shoultz is the winery’s Associate Brand Manager. She attributes the jump in popularity to more producers, the midlife culture and a certain Italian-style wine.

In recent years, “sparkling wine has become more of an everyday product than a strictly party product,” says Shoultz. “A lot of this is due to brand marketing, but also the rise in popularity of items like prosecco.” KORBEL launched its own version of the easy-going, Italian-style sparkling wine in 2020. “When COVID hit, the at-home drinking opportunity skyrocketed,” she adds. “Consumers were looking for ways to celebrate even small wins at home or participate in virtual happy hours.”

So while we used to party in nice restaurants or wine bars, we are doing it more and more at home lately. We’re also looking for an excuse to celebrate, as the wine data suggests. Shoultz says sparkling wine is the only major wine category that saw strong growth between 2016 and 2021.

Paying attention to trends also helps. Shoultz says KORBEL is particularly focused on its sparkling rosés, given that so many Americans continue to turn to rosé wine. It also doesn’t hurt to have an adorable 187ml bottle, which will always be cheaper and more accessible due to its smaller volume.

“Sparkling wine has more drinking occasions than many other beverage options,” says Shoultz. “Everything from brunch or high-energy celebrations to quiet date nights often includes something bubbly.”

Discovery and gateway bubbles

Rollin Soles is a sparkling wine legend. He was the bubbly-heavy vintner Argyle in the Willamette Valley for years before launching his own label, ROCO. He is passionate about all types of sparkling wine and keeps at least two bottles in his fridge at all times.

“Great sparkling wines have been available and enjoyed throughout Europe for some time,” he says, “whereas here in the United States the baby boomer generation and younger people have only recently developed the curiosity and joy associated with the diversity of cuisines, cultures and now wines.

Soles attributes the recent surge in sparkling wine to its low alcohol content and food compatibility. It’s also just fun (the pop, the fizz, the pro). With so many options these days, it can offer the same element of discovery as other great wine types like Pinot Noir or Riesling. “In Europe, it’s common to always show up to a dinner party with a bottle or two of sparkling wine,” adds Soles. “It has become the case in my neighborhood too!”

The winemaker offers an interesting perspective on where things are headed. With more sparkling wine options than ever, the range of quality is wider. While a $12 bottle of sparkling wine probably doesn’t match the class and complexity of a $70 bottle-fermented version, the fact that it’s there could bode well for the category in its own right. whole.

“I have observed more and more carbonated wine bottles in retail, and the wine consumer should be aware of this on the wine label,” he says. “These wines will always seem like a bargain; the bubbles are big, dissipate quickly and it lacks the creamy texture of a great sparkling wine. But this testifies to the interest of consumers for sparkling wines. History shows that we will then be interested in better wines, in finer bubbles that last a long time in our glass.

That $12 bottle? It may be the entry wine that will interest you in the higher end products.

The future

Americans can still spend a lot of money on domestic sparkling wine, it’s just generally cheaper than champagne and wine from some other famous regions. As our reputation grows for making sparkling wines, so do the prices for the best bottles. A few key factors, however, keep American sparkling wine fairly accessible and will continue to do so in the future.

First, the cost of making things becomes more reasonable. Making sparkling wine the traditional way requires tons of time and special tools. But now, with more and more winemakers sharing equipment and production spaces, it’s become a more inviting prospect for growers who, and genius outfits like Radiant Sparkling Wine Company who bring the expertise and specialized equipment to your winery and guide you through the process. This allows producers of still wines to also have at least a few sparkling wines in their ranges.

Second, the kitchen and bar worlds are really embracing the style. Chefs craft pairing menus around sparkling wine, which pairs perfectly with everything from casual snacks like fried chicken and potato chips to more refined dishes like seafood, caviar and more.

Finally, at least in places where sparkling wine grapes can be grown and thrive (think Oregon and California), sparkling wine is becoming the norm. It’s appearing on more and more bar and restaurant drink lists and becoming the first installment in most wine tasting flights. Some producers, like Willamette Valley Vineyards, rely on sparkling wine. The famous Oregon producer recently opened Willamette Estate in the Dundee Hills; the new cellar is entirely dedicated to sparkling wines.

With so many options and multiple levels and styles of sparkling wine made right here at home, there’s never been a better time to dive into the fizz. Is sparkling wine champagne or better than that? Well, not technically; the French region of Champagne owns the rights to the name. But with so much quality sparkling wine being made right here at home, it’s just a matter of personal taste as to which style is best, and the only way to answer that is to try it for yourself.

