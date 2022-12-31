2022 was the year the apocalypse came into fashion

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images, Netflix, Balenciaga

Over the past twelve months, usually pristine tracks have been transformed into something out of an apocalyptic movie. There was the post-human mudway at Balenciagas’ latest show (the same fashion house that spent the month at the center of an ad campaign scandal) and the snowstorm at the Thom Browne show. The models paraded on the catwalks with sloppy lip makeupwhile celebrities like Doja Cat were front row at Paris Fashion Week with a fake black eye. And throughout it all, there was Julia Fox always dressed as a bizarre futuristic gladiator. Seeming to descend into chaotic madness, 2022 fashion visualized how we’ve felt over the past few years amid a pandemic and relentless weather disasters, then sold it back to us.

But even before the start of the year, existential and dystopian fashion was on the rise. Marine Serres show fall 2020for example, took on the topic of death, and cult favorite Online Ceramics went viral were everything will die t shirt at the end of that same year. While the aesthetic wasn’t new to smaller labels like the vegan shoe brand Rombaud, which for years explored doomsday campaign imagery and climate crisis content, it was 2022 that several major designer brands made their own attempts to tap into the increasingly climate-conscious market. the environment. This, says Mats Rombaut, creative director of the Rombaut and Vron brands, is ironic given the industry’s role in the impending climate catastrophe.

Fashion is a big contributor to pollution and climate change, Rombaut says, so being such a big part of the problem, it seems only natural to think about this sad end and portray models living in this post-apocalyptic, barely habitable world. as we did for spring and summer 2022. Of course, not all fashion brands are so self-aware, some just think it looks good. As Rombaut says, apocalyptic fashion trends may be a reaction to mainstream beauty. I guess people get bored with the norm, he says, and the algorithm is always looking for something new that grabs our attention and makes us stare at our screens.

And the algorithm found the ruin it was looking for rotten memes and AI death predictions on TikTok to entire (and popular) Instagram accounts dedicated to abandoned houses and Twitter’s painful death march. The Oxford English Dictionary does goblin mode his word of the year 2022. Trend Forecaster Augustin Panzoni says that worsening climatic conditions, the revocation of women’s rights and economic instability all indicate that we live in a time of decline. Panzoni sees this fashion moment as an evolution of the subversive basics trend that dominated the catwalks in 2021 seen by designers like Dion Lee, Ruve and Clarissa Larrazabal they were basics that rebel until they lose their usefulness. Just as this trend spoke of a collective desire for hedonism after spending 2020 indoors, this year’s doomsday campaigns reference shifting societal priorities toward community, creativity and rebellion, Panzoni says.

As for 2023, Panzoni says he expects absolute chaos: Ballet-core will incorporate grunge elements, twee will go sleazy, and Barbie-core will go goth.

While carrying our feelings of the world collapsing in on itself may seem dark and hopeless, Panzoni thinks it can actually be a good thing—an opportunity for growth. For the fashion industry, this could look like a shift away from endless micro-trends and fast fashion houses and towards building an enduring personal style. We’ve seen many fashion personalities engage in what I’ve called sculptural style this year, says Panzoni. It may look like the creators of TikTok experiment with the creative positioning of the pieces they already own the shift from buying dopamine to reusing dopamine. It takes on the rebellious sentiment of apocalyptic fashion, says Panzoni, questioning what makes a fashion silhouette while responding to the ubiquity of fast fashion designs offering style lovers an exclusive alternative. In other words, who needs to buy more fast fashion when you can try to wear your sweater as a loose skirt?

As for 2023, Panzoni says he expects absolute chaos. Well, see the popular aesthetic of 2022 take a darker turn, ballet-core will incorporate grunge elements, twee will go sleazy and Barbie-core will go gothic, she says, as we express our interest in a fashion which looks as crude as our reality. This shift seems already underway after many people spent Thanksgiving turn to Netflixs Wednesday for clothing and make-up inspiration. This may signal the end of the ever-rotating aesthetic core online culture (Coastal-Grandma-Core RIP), because if everything is trending at once, it’s anything tendency ? As the aesthetic deconstructs, warps and melts, see a cultural theme of chaos emerge from its ashes, says Panzoni. It may look like more anti-aesthetic aesthetic trends like Adam Sandlercore or something else that can temporarily ease the burden of performative perfectionism online but, like any trend, it will come at a price.

The reality is, however, that designer brands will do anything to be relevant enough to sell even when the world crumbles beneath us. This is something small brands love Solitude Studios have always known. And when it comes to staying relevant, there’s no easier way than to tap into online culture. The relationship between memes and culture, and in this case, fashion, can be seen the same way as humans and nature, says Jonas Sayed Gammal Bruun, founder and creative director of Solitude Studios.

Culture is dependent on itself like nature, adds Sophia Martinussen, the brand’s other creative director. So if the internet has become rotten food disintegrating into the soil, the culture that feeds on it becomes fertilizer. When asked what comes after apocalyptic fashion trends and clothing deconstruction, the designer duo agree: an apocalypse, hopefully.

