ASU Men’s Hoops considered underdogs against No. 5 Arizona





DJ Horne #0 of the Arizona State Sun Devils passes against the Creighton Bluejays in the first half of their game during the Jack Jones Hoopfest Basketball Tournament at Michelob ULTRA Arena on December 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Sun Devils defeated the Bluejays 73-71. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Territorial Cup takes to the court for a men’s basketball game Saturday afternoon at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe. Arizona State (11-2, 2-0 in Pac-12) will host No. 5 Arizona, with a scheduled tip at 12 p.m. Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com. The Sun Devils are currently 6.5-point underdogs against the Wildcats (12-1, 1-1), with the most/under of 155.5. ASU is coming off a 97-60 loss to San Francisco on Dec. 21, but without the team’s leading scorer, forward Desmond Cambridge, who was ruled out with a stomach condition. The loss saw the Sun Devils fall from 25th in the AP Top 25 poll to not receiving a single vote in this week’s rankings. Meanwhile, No. 5 Arizona enters the DFA with the second-best offense in college basketball at 90.2 points per game. Wildcats point guard Kerr Kriisa also enters the New Year’s game tied for the eighth most assists in the nation with a clip of 6.1 per game. All odds, spreads and over/under provided by FanDuel Sports Betting. No. 5 Arizona at ASU Spread: Arizona-6.5 Silver lines: Arizona (-255), USS (+205) More less : 155.5 TV: FOX Radio:Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com Follow @jwa1994

