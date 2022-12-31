The punk fashion icon was 81





Dame Vivienne Westwood has passed away. The British fashion designer, known for helping to popularize punk fashion, was 81. Westwood’s death was announced on her Twitter account Thursday, December 29. The announcement reads: Vivienne Westwood died peacefully and surrounded by her family today in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to change for the better. The ad included a quote from the designer that reads, “Tao spiritual system. There has never been more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you the feeling of belonging to the cosmos and gives meaning to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know that you are living the life that you can live and therefore should live: fully utilizing your character and fully utilizing your life on earth. December 29, 2022. Vivienne Westwood died peacefully and surrounded by her family today in Clapham, south London. The world needs people like Vivienne to change for the better. pic.twitter.com/YQwVixYUrV Vivienne Westwood (@FollowWestwood) December 29, 2022 Westwood’s designs have been part of pop culture since the 1970s. She began owning a London boutique called SEX with Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren. Through this connection, the Sex Pistols began to wear his designs, which influenced the English punk scene and eventually global fashion. Talulah Riley played Westwood in FX on the band’s Hulu biopic series, Gun. (Elsewhere on large and small screens, sex and the city lovers will recall that Westwood designed Carrie Bradshaw’s wedding dress.) Westwood has been dubbed “punk’s high priestess” and “queen of extreme” in the media and praised for her provocative originality in the fashion world. The designs featured in his 1981 catwalk collection would later influence the works of designers such as John Galliano and Alexander McQueen. And in 1989, famed fashion editor John Fairchild named her one of the six most influential designers of the 20th century alongside Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Giorgio Armani, Christian Lacroix and Emanuel Ungaro. She remained a challenger to the norm until her death, extending her boldness to climate activism. She created the site Climate revolutionwhich raises awareness of environmental and political issues. As her website states, “We have always used our collections and runways as a platform to campaign for a better world. Vivienne herself continues to speak tirelessly about the effects of climate change and overconsumption, while mobilizing international attention around the ecological crusade. Westwood has supported “hundreds of causes, NGOs, grassroots charities and campaigns including Amnesty International, War Child and Liberty”, in addition to creating Climate Revolution. She was also an ambassador for Greenpeace and in 2013 designed their “Save the Arctic” logo. Westwood is survived by her husband, Andreas Kronthaler, and two sons.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tvinsider.com/1075141/vivienne-westwood-dead-81-punk-fashion-designer/

