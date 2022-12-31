ChronSports Top 10 of 2022 No. 1: Duke men’s basketball returns to Final Four in Krzyzewskis’ final season

As 2022 draws to a close, The Chronicle’s athletic department looks back on the biggest stories of the year in Duke athletics. Each day we’ll review a major game, event or storyline that helped shape the course of the year for the Blue Devils.

The phenomenon of the last chance welcomes urgency. When a window of opportunity nears its end, there is always a rush, one last take for the light that shines at the end of the rapidly approaching tunnel. For head coach Mike Krzyzewski, that light was a sixth national title to cap off an already great 42-year career. And he came close, passing John Wooden with a record 13th Final Four appearance.

Unsurprisingly, the Dukes’ squad last season was built on young talent, with all eyes on freshman forward and eventual No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, Paolo Banchero. The Seattle native was joined on the court by sophomore star Mark Williams, essentially making his debut after a freshman season clouded by the pandemic. Sophomore guard Jeremy Roach and freshmen AJ Griffin and Trevor Keels joined this dynamic duo to win an ACC regular-season title to earn Duke a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

It was not an easy ride, however. Youth has imposed itself as an obstacle to manage for Krzyzewski: Raw talent does not make a champion. Duke lost its first away game against Ohio State, just days after beating number one. 1 Gonzaga in Las Vegas. From there, the road to the NCAA Tournament began; although he proved to be generally smooth, he had his bumps along the way, the biggest being a loss in the ACC Tournament Finals to Virginia Tech.

Curiously, the ever-awaited rivalry games against North Carolina reversed their usual script. The Blue Devils won Game 1 not at home, but rather in enemy territory at Chapel Hill. Griffin stormed into the game, knocking down a season-high 27 points to claim an 87-67 victory for his team. Then came the time for the Tar Heel rematch, as North Carolina came back to shock Duke 94-81 in Krzyzewski’s final game at Cameron Indoor.

Skepticism has surrounded the Blue Devils’ chances of domestic success with high expectations on their shoulders. In true Duke style, Krzyzewski and his young team shattered those expectations, with 78 as the magic number.

First, it was 78 points to beat Cal State Fullerton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament: That game was a 78-61 breeze against a No. 15 seed who failed to throw the key in the flow of the tournament.

Duke progressed to the second round, a closer game against No. 7 seeded Michigan State. With five minutes left, Spartan guard Tyson Walkers three put his team ahead, demanding a comeback last minutes from the Blue Devils. Banchero, Williams and Keels all put points on the board in the final minutes, and Roach scored the go-ahead in the 85-76 win. Then it was 78 points to knock out Texas Tech in the Sweet 16. Duke’s 78-73 win was decided with four last-minute free throws from Griffin and Moore. It was that performance that sealed Roach as the Dukes’ future captain: With 15 points, four rebounds and five assists, the 6-foot-2 Virginia native anchored the Blue Devils victory, while Banchero and Williams scored 22 and 16 points respectively. Finally, it was 78 points to defeat Arkansas in the Elite Eight. The 78-69 victory was outstanding, as Duke faced a team that had just uprooted No. 1 seed Gonzaga. Krzyzewski allowed Banchero, Williams, Roach and Moore more than 35 minutes each as the five starters made their part in helping Duke defeat the Razorbacks and earn a coveted ticket to New Orleans for the Final Four. There’s something poetic about Krzyzewski ending his career against North Carolina. For the first time, Duke met its fiercest rival in the NCAA Tournament. There wasn’t a moment of clarity in the 40 minutes as everyone in the Superdome seemed to know the match would remain undecided until the very end.

In the end, Tar Heel goalie Caleb Love fired a 3-pointer and some shots from the charity strip to secure his teams an 81-77 win. Duke finished one point behind the lucky number 78 that had carried him so far.

Krzyzewski’s final game was delivered in style as the Blue Devils battled to the very end in what might be the Tobacco Road rivalry’s most competitive encounter to date. That a team with so much to lose managed to hold off that loss for so long was beyond impressive, it was a testament and tribute to the 42-year-old career that redefined college basketball.

