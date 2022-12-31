Designer Louise Kennedy capitalizes on the post-Covid comeback of sartorial occasions The Irish Times





Designer Louise Kennedy aims to focus on building her fashion brand internationally after making windfall profits on a post-Covid business recovery. Accounts filed by Ms Kennedys Signum Ltd show the business recorded a net profit of 604,387 in 2021, more than six times the 93,246 made in 2020 and a multiple of the profit made in 2019, the last year before Covid hit hit. Once retail reopened in 2021, we saw a strong return to in-store shopping, Ms. Kennedy said. Demand for special occasion wear has been the main driver behind the increase in sales, with so many weddings and social events back in the calendar. Inbound tourist traffic over the summer and autumn months after international travel reopened in 2021 saw new customers shop at Brown Thomas and the company’s flagship store in Merrion Square, Ms said. Kennedy. As we did not go to the sale [mode]many segments of the collection sold at full margin, which contributed to the increase in our profits. Asked about the company’s performance in 2022, Ms Kennedy said: Collections have done very well this year. Looking ahead, she said the company will continue to invest in our online presence, but we recognize that the majority of customers are looking for the in-person experience. We are therefore actively looking for options to develop the brand internationally. Ms Kennedy said her London business recovered quickly [post-Covid] and a strong US and Middle Eastern customer returned to shop at our Belgravia store. A positive change of 200,000 from the currency impact in 2020 also inflated the numbers. In addition, the company received 187,105 Covid-19 support grants from the Irish and UK governments last year, up from just under 132,700 the previous year. Cumulative profits stood at 3.51 million at the end of last year, with cash increasing from 809,245 to 2.86 million in 2021. The company directly employs 20 people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/business/2022/12/31/designer-louise-kennedy-capitalises-on-post-covid-return-of-dress-occasions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos