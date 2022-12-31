Fashion
Coric and Vekic on Long-Term Friendship and Fashion Rivalry | ATP tour
Bringing the stars of the ATP and WTA together at the United Cup may be something new, but many of the friendships crossed within the 16 competing teams have considerably longer histories.
Take Croatian side Borna Coric and Donna Vekic, who have known each other for so long they can barely remember their first meeting.
I think it was almost 20 years ago, so I don’t remember much, but we basically know each other since we started playing tennis, WTA No. 67 Vekic told ATPTour. com this week in Perth. We have been together our entire career.
Coric retains some additional memories of the couples’ early days in their home country.
I remember her, we were playing against the Under-10s in Zagreb, said Pepperstone’s ATP-ranked No. 26, before smiling and starting to tease her teammate about her youth. I didn’t like her very much back then actually, back then she was very nervous, very arrogant too, but now she has changed. So, I just like spending time here with her and the whole team.
I don’t remember being arrogant! Vekic laughed in response. We’ve been friends for a really long time, and I think maybe it’s the last couple of years that we’re even closer than before. We spent almost every week together on tour [over the years] so it’s good to have a close friend.
The team is ready!! @UnitedCupTennis pic.twitter.com/hO74XIy2Cq
— Donna Vekic (@DonnaVekic) December 28, 2022
This mutual support has helped Coric and Vekic overcome each of the difficult challenges in recent years, with the two undergoing surgery three months apart in early 2021. Coric did not return to the ATP Tour until March 2022 after one year out due to his shoulder injury. , while Vekics’ knee surgery in February 2021 caused a three-and-a-half-month absence and a longer battle to regain his pre-op form.
These difficulties have made subsequent successes in 2022 even more rewarding for the pair. Coric won his first ATP Masters 1000 title in spectacular fashion at the Augusts Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, while Vekic knocked out Top 10 opponents Maria Sakkari and Aryna Sabalenka at the San Diego Open in October, before pushing the 1 Iga Swiatek to three sets in the final.
I’m just happy to see her doing well,” Coric said. She had a very, very difficult year with the knee, and I had a very difficult year with the shoulder, so obviously I’m super happy to see that she’s doing well too.
It’s great when we’re successful together, but we’ve also been through a really tough time in our careers, almost at the same time, added Vekic, who was ranked No. 29 at the time of her surgery but has a career high. from No. 19 in the WTA rankings. With my knee surgery, his shoulder surgery. It was great getting together during that time, and now we’re back together and it’s even better.
There were plenty of highlights during the Corics barnstorming race in Cincinnati, where he beat five Top 20 players in a row, including Rafael Nadal, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to the title. Vekic was in the stands to support his compatriot in his second-round triumph over Nadal, although his abiding memory of the weather-affected game had little to do with Corics’ exploits on the pitch.
I was super pissed off with this late rain, I wanted to go home and sleep! Vekic joked. But it was a big win for him, yes.
Those positive vibes appear to have carried over into the 2023 season, as Coric and Vekic prepare to lead the Croatia United Cup team bid alongside WTA No. 38 Petra Martic. On Saturday, Vekic will meet Argentine side Maria Carle while Coric will face Francisco Cerundolo in their country’s first Group F encounter.
We feel good here, said Vekic. The atmosphere is amazing. I was in Perth 10 years ago and I’m really glad to be back. I hope we can pass the group stage.
The pair are also set to team up on Sunday in mixed doubles at the RAC Arena, although Coric admitted hard work on the training ground was required to ensure their on-court combination was ready.
We’re going to the training ground right away and we have to play some doubles because I haven’t played doubles for a very long time, he said. I think it’s the same for her [Vekic] to be honest maybe we played double [together] a few times, when we were 16 or 17, but we haven’t played together for very long, so it’s going to be very interesting if we go out there and need to play.
If Coric and Vekic team up in a doubles clash on Sunday, they sure hope their respective games are more in sync than their fashion sense. The couple recently exchanged lighthearted snaps on the subject on Twitter.
I think our fashion is still miles ahead of yours https://t.co/5T9FYNdSlk
— Donna Vekic (@DonnaVekic) September 7, 2022
I’m in a safe zone this week, Coric said, referring to the Croatia team’s standardized kit. I can’t miss, so she can’t say bad things.
I can still make fun of her hair! a Vekic retorted with a laugh, a possibility Coric seemed to have already prepared for.
That’s why I’m going [keep] my hat ! he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/coric-vekic-united-cup-2023-friendship
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Coric and Vekic on Long-Term Friendship and Fashion Rivalry | ATP tour
- Pop culture recap quiz for twenty two Bollywood fans
- 2023 World Junior Championship – Five fantasy hockey players to watch
- US President Joe Biden offers condolences on the death of Prime Minister Modis’ mother
- Longtime ADA Seeking Utica Judgeship
- Imran Khan phoned Saqib Nisar to have Tareens review plea dismissed: Aun Chaudhry
- Kim Kardashian says she prays with her kids every day
- Wofford men’s basketball coach McAuley quits
- Tennis-Kyrgios hits back at Hewitt after United Cup withdrawal
- Her WeHo comeback at Boystown 1981 in unincorporated West Hollywood
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi receives ASEAN Secretary General Dato’ Lim Jock Hoi
- To Eliminate Consumer Messaging Friction, More Businesses Are Entering The Matrix