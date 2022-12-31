Coric and Vekic on Long-Term Friendship and Fashion Rivalry | ATP tour

Bringing the stars of the ATP and WTA together at the United Cup may be something new, but many of the friendships crossed within the 16 competing teams have considerably longer histories.

Take Croatian side Borna Coric and Donna Vekic, who have known each other for so long they can barely remember their first meeting.

I think it was almost 20 years ago, so I don’t remember much, but we basically know each other since we started playing tennis, WTA No. 67 Vekic told ATPTour. com this week in Perth. We have been together our entire career.

Coric retains some additional memories of the couples’ early days in their home country.

I remember her, we were playing against the Under-10s in Zagreb, said Pepperstone’s ATP-ranked No. 26, before smiling and starting to tease her teammate about her youth. I didn’t like her very much back then actually, back then she was very nervous, very arrogant too, but now she has changed. So, I just like spending time here with her and the whole team.

I don’t remember being arrogant! Vekic laughed in response. We’ve been friends for a really long time, and I think maybe it’s the last couple of years that we’re even closer than before. We spent almost every week together on tour [over the years] so it’s good to have a close friend.

This mutual support has helped Coric and Vekic overcome each of the difficult challenges in recent years, with the two undergoing surgery three months apart in early 2021. Coric did not return to the ATP Tour until March 2022 after one year out due to his shoulder injury. , while Vekics’ knee surgery in February 2021 caused a three-and-a-half-month absence and a longer battle to regain his pre-op form.

These difficulties have made subsequent successes in 2022 even more rewarding for the pair. Coric won his first ATP Masters 1000 title in spectacular fashion at the Augusts Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, while Vekic knocked out Top 10 opponents Maria Sakkari and Aryna Sabalenka at the San Diego Open in October, before pushing the 1 Iga Swiatek to three sets in the final.

I’m just happy to see her doing well,” Coric said. She had a very, very difficult year with the knee, and I had a very difficult year with the shoulder, so obviously I’m super happy to see that she’s doing well too.

It’s great when we’re successful together, but we’ve also been through a really tough time in our careers, almost at the same time, added Vekic, who was ranked No. 29 at the time of her surgery but has a career high. from No. 19 in the WTA rankings. With my knee surgery, his shoulder surgery. It was great getting together during that time, and now we’re back together and it’s even better.

There were plenty of highlights during the Corics barnstorming race in Cincinnati, where he beat five Top 20 players in a row, including Rafael Nadal, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to the title. Vekic was in the stands to support his compatriot in his second-round triumph over Nadal, although his abiding memory of the weather-affected game had little to do with Corics’ exploits on the pitch.

I was super pissed off with this late rain, I wanted to go home and sleep! Vekic joked. But it was a big win for him, yes.

Those positive vibes appear to have carried over into the 2023 season, as Coric and Vekic prepare to lead the Croatia United Cup team bid alongside WTA No. 38 Petra Martic. On Saturday, Vekic will meet Argentine side Maria Carle while Coric will face Francisco Cerundolo in their country’s first Group F encounter.

We feel good here, said Vekic. The atmosphere is amazing. I was in Perth 10 years ago and I’m really glad to be back. I hope we can pass the group stage.

The pair are also set to team up on Sunday in mixed doubles at the RAC Arena, although Coric admitted hard work on the training ground was required to ensure their on-court combination was ready.

We’re going to the training ground right away and we have to play some doubles because I haven’t played doubles for a very long time, he said. I think it’s the same for her [Vekic] to be honest maybe we played double [together] a few times, when we were 16 or 17, but we haven’t played together for very long, so it’s going to be very interesting if we go out there and need to play.

If Coric and Vekic team up in a doubles clash on Sunday, they sure hope their respective games are more in sync than their fashion sense. The couple recently exchanged lighthearted snaps on the subject on Twitter.

I think our fashion is still miles ahead of yours https://t.co/5T9FYNdSlk — Donna Vekic (@DonnaVekic) September 7, 2022

I’m in a safe zone this week, Coric said, referring to the Croatia team’s standardized kit. I can’t miss, so she can’t say bad things.

I can still make fun of her hair! a Vekic retorted with a laugh, a possibility Coric seemed to have already prepared for.

That’s why I’m going [keep] my hat ! he said.