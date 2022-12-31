



RV/21 Maryland (10-3, 1-1 B1G) vs.Michigan (7-5, 1-0 B1G)

January 1, 2023

Crisler Center

4:30 p.m. ET COLLEGE PARK, MD-After two wins to close out the non-conference schedule, Maryland’s No. 21 men’s basketball team returns to Big Ten play heading to Michigan on Sunday.The Terps entered No. 21 in the USA Today Coaches poll this week and are receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll. – Baltimore, The TEAM 980 AM – Washington, DC, One Maryland App) with Voice of the Terrapins Johnny Holliday (play-by-play) and Chris Knoche (analyst) call the action. The Terps won their second straight game with an 80-64 victory over UMBC on Thursday night. Don Carey tied his career high with five three-pointers for a season-high 19 points as one of four double-digit players. Jahmir young had 18 points, while hakim hart finished with 16 points and Donta Scott was 11. Maryland enters Sunday’s game ranked 27th in the current NCAA NET rankings. The Terps have one Quad 1 win (Miami) and two Quad 2 wins (Illinois, St. Louis). A total of 14 games for Maryland are currently Quad 1. Series History – Michigan Michigan leads the all-time series 12-7 and has won four straight. Maryland is just 1-7 in road games against the Wolverines with the lone win coming in 2017 (71-70).

Donta Scott leads all current Terps with a pair of 19-point games against the Wolverines, including last season’s game at Ann Arbor. Fear the jahmir Jahmir young is one of 12 active NCAA players to post 1,500 career points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists.

is one of 12 active NCAA players to post 1,500 career points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists. Going into the season, many wondered Jahmir Young ability to translate his C-USA score into Power 5 play. Young’s response was team-leading with 14.7 points and 3.2 assists per game. To date, he has a pair of 20-point games, including a season-high 24 against the then No. 1. 16 Illinois. In the No. 7 Illinois, Wisconsin and Tennessee stretch, he averaged 19.7 points. He is also the fourth best rebounder (4.6) and has the fourth most blocked shots (9) on the team.

Young is the 10th-highest career scorer in the nation with an average of 16.4 points per game and the 45th-ranked player in total points (1,612). Terps have four medium double digits Maryland has four players with double-digit averages so far this season. Directed by Jahmir Young 14.7 points, Donta Scott is just behind at 13.2 per game. hakim hart (12.9) and Julian Reese (10.8) complete the quartet.

14.7 points, is just behind at 13.2 per game. (12.9) and (10.8) complete the quartet. Hart, Reese and Scott are all averaging career-high scores to start the season.

The win over Coppin State saw three players score 20 or more points in a game for the first time in 20 years: Julian Reese (24), hakim hart (22), and Jahmir young (21).

(24), (22), and (21). Maryland has a 13.0 scoring margin which ranks 38th nationally. Scott reaches 1,000 points; Eclipse boards 500 Donta Scott became the 59th player in program history to reach 1,000 points in the win over Miami. He scored 24 points in that game and now has 1,098 career points. He is also the 17th Terp to post 1,000 career points and 500 rebounds. In 107 career games, he now has 575 rebounds.

became the 59th player in program history to reach 1,000 points in the win over Miami. He scored 24 points in that game and now has 1,098 career points. He is also the 17th Terp to post 1,000 career points and 500 rebounds. In 107 career games, he now has 575 rebounds. Darryl Morsell (1,090 points/510 rebounds/2018-21) and Anthony Cowan (1,881 points/508 rebounds/2017-20) were the last Terps to post 1,000/500.

Scott passed Gary Ward (1,094) in the UMBC game and is now the 51st all-time leading scorer with a chance to jump four spots at Michigan. He needs 12 more boards to pass Tom Roy for the 30th career rebound.

Scott was one of 20 players named to the Karl Malone Forward of the Year Watch List, as announced by the Basketball Hall of Fame in late October.

This is Scott’s second year on the watch list after also earning the honor last season. He joins Jalen Smith (2019-20) and Jake Layman (2014-15) as Terps to gain recognition.

Scott ranked 49th nationally overall last season. Maryland One of the top 1,000-point scorer producers With Donta Scott Reaching the 1,000-point mark for his career earlier this season, Maryland’s 59 all-time 1,000-point scorers rank 10th among all schools and are tied with UCLA.

Reaching the 1,000-point mark for his career earlier this season, Maryland’s 59 all-time 1,000-point scorers rank 10th among all schools and are tied with UCLA. The Terps have three 1,000-point scorers on this season’s roster, but Jahmir young (1,612 points) and Don Carey (1,318 points) hit the mark in their previous establishments. Click here for this week’s play notes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umterps.com/news/2022/12/30/mens-basketball-big-ten-play-resumes-as-no-21-mens-hoops-heads-to-michigan.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

