Fashion legend Vivienne Westwood dies at 81





Designer Vivienne Westwood, who galvanized British fashion and brought elements of punk and new-wave style to the mainstream with her designs from the 1970s, died on Thursday in Clapham, south London,according to a positionfrom her eponymous fashion brands official social media accounts. She was 81 years old. The cause of death has not been released, although the statement says she passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family. The world needs people like Vivienne to change for the better, the post continued. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from of. Her husband and creative partner,Andreas Kronthaler, released a statement saying: I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We worked through to the end and she gave me a lot to do. Thank you darling, he added. Born Vivienne Isabel Swire in Derbyshire, England on April 8, 1941, Westwood moved with her family to Harrow, Greater London when she was 17. She took a metallurgy course, but soon dropped out and started working in a factory, then as a schoolteacher. She also made jewelry which she sold from a stall on Portobello Road in London. After a brief marriage to factory apprentice Derek Westwood and the birth of their son, Ben, the chapter in Westwood’s life that made her a defiant public figure in later decades began: she met Malcolm McLaren, manager of the punk band The Sex Pistols. She began designing clothes with McLaren, which the band wore, and the two ran a boutique called SEX on Londons Kings Road. It closed in 1976, but the shop was a hangout for high-profile punks, and its products were eye-catching fashion statements unlike anything street fashion had seen. Viv Albertine, guitarist for punk band The Slits, once wrote that Vivienne and Malcolm use clothes to shock, irritate and provoke a reaction, but also to inspire change. Sweaters were so loose they were see-through, seams and tags visible on ripped and disfigured t-shirts, a carefree attitude translated into clothing. Punk, as evidenced by the pants. These attitudes are reflected in the music we make, wrote Albertine. It’s OK not to be perfect, to show how your life and spirit works in your songs and your clothes. Vivienne Westwood in February 2018 in London.by Ki Price/Getty Images.

