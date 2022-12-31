Mens Style & Grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Transform Your Grooming in 2023

Decoding the Lead Look

Hair: Short and naturally curly

Eyebrows : Fine and defined

Confront: Clean shaven and well groomed

Lips: Thin, polished and clean

Body: Thin and very well defined

With the goodness of mango butter and the nourishing properties of flaxseed oil, this conditioner reduces breakage, provides deep conditioning and improves hair texture (Flango Moisturizing Conditioner by Secret)

Opt for a new hairstyle

Start at the top! Try a new hair look because we are typed with our hairstyle. If your hair is long, shorten it, and if it’s short, let it grow out a little. Men with thin or receding hair would do well to cut the sides short and allow the center and top to stay a bit longer and therefore look fuller.

Use conditioner to nourish and soften hair. This will also prevent damage caused by pollution and the use of poor quality water to wash it.

This hair care kit to prevent hair loss and stimulate regrowth contains hair serum, shampoo and hair wellness supplements so you can target both internal and external hair issues (All by Kosmoderma)

Treat hair problems

Contrary to popular belief, hair loss, thinning hair and graying can occur at any age and should be treated immediately. The reasons may vary from person to person and therefore treatments and therapies should be individual and as personalized as possible for the person.

Some problems may require medical consultation and can often be controlled or even reversed. Look for products that are designed to address specific hair issues and use the ones that work for you. Remember to give any new product enough time to show its effectiveness.

This all-natural hair combo includes cream henna hair color, color-friendly shampoo and conditioner, and hair mask, and ensures your hair looks and feels just as good (All by Surya Brazil)

Color your hair

Coloring your hair should be a personal decision. The choice of color largely depends on your skin tone, your lifestyle and whether you are coloring to cover and conceal grays or to make a fashion statement. If you decide to color your hair, you should know that it is important to follow a strict hair care regimen afterwards. For starters, always try to opt for chemical-free or natural colors. Next, make sure the shampoo and conditioner you use are both color-friendly and won’t strip hair from the color application you’ve done.

These antioxidants provide internal sun protection, increase collagen in the skin, fight fine lines and wrinkles, and reduce free radical damage (Vegan Collagen Builder from Wah-Tor on Chosen)

Work the face

Shave, because I can’t stress enough how transformational it is. Plus, you’ll look younger, fresher and much smarter! It is also believed that clean-shaven people are more easily trustworthy (this is one of the reasons why our political leaders don’t seem so convincing).

Internally, make sure you are consuming enough antioxidants which are great for your skin, hair, and body. They have the inherent ability to repair the skin and reduce inflammation. More than anything, they reverse damage caused by the environment, including extreme weather and pollution.

This box contains three masks made with Ayurvedic formulations that provide results-based benefits, including stimulating the skin’s natural collagen, increasing firmness, illuminating, reducing pigmentation and minimizing pores (Mini Masking Kit by The Tribe Concepts)

Get that glow

Remember that girls and ladies have the added benefit of covering and concealing all their skin flaws, if any (be it blemishes, sun spots, lines, dark circles and creases) with make-up, while we don’t. Therefore, grooming for men is not cosmetic, it is essential. You must follow the diets, routines and products suggested in this column regularly to see visible results.

When our pores are clogged with the surface, dust, pollution, and excess oil, we get breakouts and our skin begins to look dull, lifeless, and older. It’s almost imperative to use an earth or clay face mask (once a week) for deep cleansing, avoiding sagging and looking both brighter and fresher.

This sunscreen contains plant-based antioxidants and has proven benefits against pigmentation issues (Charminar Sunscreen SPF 40 by Safescreen on Chosen)

Protect yourself

We need a few hours of good sun for our mind and body. Besides warming you up, it has a host of other benefits. However, excessive sun exposure can lead to pigmentation, sun spots, and an unwanted tan.

Use an effective sunscreen, evenly and apply generously to exposed areas ten minutes before going out. Reapply every four to five hours or as needed.

This duo includes a multi-action, anti-aging facial cleanser that cleans away grime, dirt and excess oil and a day and night cream that protects against blue light and provides UVA and UVA protection. UVB (both by Hivado)

Hydrate

Enough said and I continue to insist on the use of moisturizers. Applying them and moisturizing by adding creams and lotions is the best skincare regimen you can and should include in your daily skincare routine.

Your choice of moisturizer should be based on your skin type. Oily or combination skin types require a water-based formulation, while dry skin types require products made with skin-friendly (and organic or natural) oils. You should use moisturizers in the morning and at night (always on a clean face) and they should both have different formulations, depending on when they are applied.

This argan and rose day cream contains a blend of vitamin-rich ingredients that lock in moisture, defy the signs of aging, and keep skin fresh and protected. Hibiscus & Saffron Night Cream is a rich, velvety blend of illuminating, anti-aging, vitamin-rich ingredients that keep skin hydrated and dewy. (Both by Neemli)

Lather

Start using shower gel or body wash instead of soap. A bar of soap cleans the surface of your skin by dissolving the layer of dirt. A body wash works the same way; however, it not only cleanses the skin, but also moisturizes it and addresses other skin concerns. A body wash can be used to replenish moisture in the skin due to its ingredients. It can also be used if you have flaky skin and clogged pores, as it is much gentler at cleaning your skin than conventional bar soaps.

Keep in mind that bar soaps can be a bit more abrasive and often leave skin feeling dry. On the other hand, a body wash moisturizes and nourishes the skin while cleansing it. The body wash is therefore a must in dry and cold weather and is equally refreshing and hydrating to use in the summer.

This body wash with saffron and sandalwood deeply cleanses, hydrates and soothes the skin and leaves it feeling soft and smooth (Body Wash by Amrutam)

Smell good

Change your signature scent or start using one. Nothing defines a man better than his scent. Scents are an integral part of your personal style and have a powerful effect on how people remember you. Amazingly, scents can foster deeper emotional connections with people. They can trigger memories, evoke nostalgia, and help us get (and stay) in the mood.

A good perfume has many benefits, from making you more attractive to helping you feel less stressed and more confident. It adds to your overall impression of being a lively, well-rounded man. You already know that wearing good clothes and using smart accessories boosts your confidence. As a general rule, we feel better when we are beautiful! Wearing cologne enhances the same feeling, because not only will you look like a million bucks, but you’ll smell like it too.

This sophisticated citrus aromatic scent is refreshing with bergamot, lemon and a generous presence of sea notes. The base of tonka beans, vanilla, amber and cedarwood lends a distinct woodsy trail to the fragrance. (Aristocrat by Ajmal)

Pamper your body

Apart from the hair and face, make sure to pay special attention to the body as well. Whatever the season, the skin needs a good amount of nourishment and hydration. So I always suggest applying a body lotion after showering and just before bed. This allows the product to penetrate the skin while you sleep.

You should also use a body scrub to exfoliate and remove dead skin. This ensures that elbows, knuckles, knees and ankles don’t look dull, lifeless or dirty. This should be used in the shower after the skin is wet. Avoid using an aggressive scrub, especially if your skin is sensitive or tends to bruise easily. I find applying the scrub to a loofah and then to the body is much easier and more effective.

The humble coconut is a natural pharmacy and its oil has many benefits for skin, hair and well-being (Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil by Coco Soul)

I have just rediscovered the benefits of coconut oil. When applied externally, it has many benefits for hair and skin. When consumed internally, it is a superfood that has the ability to burn fat, provide energy, aid digestion, and have antimicrobial effects.

Keep in mind that like other oils, you should set yourself a limit of about two tablespoons per day. Switching from one oil to another should always be a slow and gradual process.

Yatan Ahluwalia is an image, style, grooming and etiquette consultant, trainer and lifestyle futurist

From HT Brunch, December 31, 2022

